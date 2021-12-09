BACK TO ALL NEWS
Bugatti launches design division with bespoke Chiron Pur Sport

Bugatti Sur Mesure programme will offer new levels of personalisation for the firm's customers
9 December 2021

Bugatti has launched a new division that will offer “never-before-seen levels of personalisation”, starting with a special design for the Chiron Pur Sport

The Bugatti Sur Mesure programme has been created because of increasing demand from customers for personalised vehicles, and Bugatti says it will give customers “the full Molsheim experience”.

The division’s first creation is a Chiron Pur Sport that takes inspiration from Bugatti racing cars driven by Louis Chiron in the 1920s and 1930s. 

The customised Chiron Pur Sport features a hand-painted number 32, bespoke decorative Bugatti logo decals above the headlights and two new exterior colours to hark back to Chrion’s French Grand Prix-winning Bugatti Type 51. 

Inside, the model gains a new centre console inlay in black anodised aluminium with a silver, hand-painted inscription and a red Bugatti logo design on its door inserts. 

“Our clients are often deeply intrigued by Bugatti’s motorsport lineage, and it’s fitting that the first Sur Mesure commission should pay homage to one of our great racing icons,” said Hendrik Malinowski, Bugatti’s director of sales and marketing. 

"We’re so taken with this creation that we intend to make many of this customer’s ideas available to more of our clients with the Chiron Pur Sport.”

Bugatti has customised models in the past outside of its new division. In 2013, it produced the Les Légendes de Bugatti series for the Veyron in honour of the brand’s most significant figures. 

And in 2019, Bugatti produced a Chiron to hark back to the Veyron Super Sport Saphir Bleu, with a hand-painted titanic-blue-and-gunpowder-grey color scheme. A customer also commissioned a one-off ‘ladybug’ specification for the Bugatti Divo earlier in 2021, which took 18 months to complete. 

Read more

“For many years, we've worked with our clients to create their own personal vision of the ultimate hyper sports car,” Malinowski said. 

“It has always been a highly tailored process, but as an ever-increasing number of our clients request detailed and intricate customisation, the launch of Bugatti Sur Mesure will ensure we can cater to their desires with the perfect level of detail required from a Bugatti.” 

Just Saying 9 December 2021
I'm sure I've seen a Bugatti video boasting that sir/madame can have any colour scheme he /she wishes.
Why not just order the 'standard' version in the above colour scheme?

