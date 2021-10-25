Bugatti Chiron nears end of production as 40 models remain

The Bugatti Chiron has reached its final phase of production, with the firm planning to produce just 40 more examples of the Veyron successor.

The final 40 models, set to be a mix of Chiron Super Sport and Pur Sport models, will wrap up a run of 500 units for the French hypercar five years after it first went on sale. Orders for the 'standard' Chiron are now no longer being taken.

“With the Chiron Pur Sport and Super Sport, we are offering customers the culmination of years of continual development of the Chiron platform,” said Hendrik Malinowski, Bugatti sales director.

“This spectrum of performance, whether it be hitting the apex on-track, or cruising on Autobahns in total luxury, takes the Chiron to an entirely new level. Now with so few build slots remaining, the purity of the W16 recipe is being honored in style.”

The Chiron launched in 2016 commanding a price tag of £2 million, and offering 1479bhp and 1180lb ft of torque from a quad-turbocharged W16 engine that was comprehensively updated from the unit previously deployed in the Veyron. It was capable of 0-62mph in 2.4secs and an electronically limited top speed of 261mph, though later variants have bumped those figures up.

The dynamically focused Chiron Pur Sport arrived in 2020, promising improved agility and downforce courtesy of a new aerodynamics package, stiffer suspension and various weight-shedding measures. Its springs are also 65% stiffer at the front and 33% at the rear.

The Chiron Super Sport brings an uprated engine with revised internals for £2.75 million. The Super Sport borrows its mechanicals from the speed record-breaking Chiron Super Sport 300+, with a further emphasis on refinement.

Like the Pur Sport, the Super Sport retains its quad-turbocharged 8.0-litre W16 petrol engine, but with output boosted to 1578bhp for a top speed of 271mph.