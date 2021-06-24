BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: British firm electrifies classic Jaguar E-Type with three powertrains
UP NEXT
Porsche breaks Nurburgring production car lap record

British firm electrifies classic Jaguar E-Type with three powertrains

Electrogenic's electrified E-Type will make its debut ahead of the London Classic Car Show in July
News
2 mins read
24 June 2021

An Oxford-based firm will electrify the classic Jaguar E-Type ahead of the car’s 60th anniversary this year. 

Electrogenic, a company that specialises in converting classic cars to electric power, will fit the E-Type with a choice of three powertrains to cater to different driving experiences and performance levels.

Prices will start at £54,000 for the base Tourer conversion and rise to £62,000 for the mid-range Sprint, each offering a 150-mile range. Range-extenders that add 50 miles are optional and customers can also opt for the £80,000 Grand Tourer conversion for 250 miles on a single charge. 

The Tourer conversion offers a maximum speed of 100mph with the car’s original gearbox, but with a lower-than-original kerb weight for improved handling. 

The next-level Sprint offers a near-original kerb weight, with torque upped to 346lb ft. Electrogenic said it “exceeds the originally quoted E-Type performance figures” and has offered the option of upgraded brakes and suspension. 

The top-of-the range Grand Tourer conversion removes the original gearbox and installs an upgraded electric powertrain. It delivers 402bhp and 442lb ft of torque and has fast-charging capability. 

“As with every classic that we convert to run on electric power, the E-Type presented its own unique challenges - the main one being the weight of expectation,” said Ian Newstead, Electrogenic co-founder. 

“The E-Type’s reputation is well known in the industry and living up to that is never going to be easy – but this is a wonderfully engaging car to drive. Our first E-Type conversion will be on the stand at the London Classic Car Show and we can’t wait to show it off to the world,” Newstead said. 

An electrified E-Type will be presented ahead of the London Classic Car Show in July, alongside the firm’s electrified Citroën DS, Series 2 Land Rover, Karmann Ghia and Porsche 356.

READ MORE

Jaguar boss signs off plan for radical new EV line-up

Jaguar Land Rover Reimagined: all the big questions answered

How Gerry McGovern will redefine Jaguar for the electric era

Used cars for sale

 Jaguar Xf 2.0d [180] R-sport 4dr Auto
2016
£8,999
41,700miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Jaguar Xf 2.2d [163] R-sport 4dr Auto
2014
£10,799
58,714miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Jaguar Xf 2.0d [180] Prestige 4dr Auto
2016
£11,965
83,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Jaguar Xf 3.0d V6 Premium Luxury 4dr Auto [start Stop]
2014
£12,450
46,150miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Jaguar Xf 3.0d V6 R-sport 4dr Auto [start Stop]
2014
£12,480
62,700miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Jaguar Xf 2.2d [200] Portfolio 4dr Auto
2014
£13,000
66,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Jaguar Xf 2.2d [200] R-sport 4dr Auto
2015
£13,465
45,600miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Jaguar Xe 2.0d [180] R-sport 4dr Auto
2015
£13,480
67,933miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Jaguar Xf 2.2d [200] Premium Luxury 4dr Auto
2014
£13,495
33,980miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Revology Mustang Bullitt 2021 UK FD hero front

Revology Mustang Bullitt 2021 UK review

1 Toyota Yaris Cross 2021 UK LHD preprod drive hero front

Toyota Yaris Cross 1.5 Hybrid 2021 UK review

1 Aston Martin F1 edition 2021 UK FD hero front

Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition 2021 UK review

1 Ferrari Portofino M 2021 UK FD hero front

Ferrari Portofino M 2021 UK review

1 Audi Q4 etron 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi Q4 E-tron 40 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Revology Mustang Bullitt 2021 UK FD hero front

Revology Mustang Bullitt 2021 UK review

1 Toyota Yaris Cross 2021 UK LHD preprod drive hero front

Toyota Yaris Cross 1.5 Hybrid 2021 UK review

1 Aston Martin F1 edition 2021 UK FD hero front

Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition 2021 UK review

1 Ferrari Portofino M 2021 UK FD hero front

Ferrari Portofino M 2021 UK review

1 Audi Q4 etron 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi Q4 E-tron 40 2021 UK review

View all latest drives