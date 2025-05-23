BACK TO ALL NEWS
BMW Speedtop revealed as striking £430,000 shooting brake
New BMW M2 CS revealed with meaner stance and ducktail spoiler

BMW Speedtop revealed as striking £430,000 shooting brake

M8 Competition-based concept is set for production as intentional contrast to mainstream BMWs

Greg Kable
News
1 min read
23 May 2025

BMW has morphed the M8 Competition into a two-seat shooting brake for a special limited-run concept called Speedtop.

Unveiled at the Villa d’Este concours, the wagon has been given a complete design overhaul compared with the car on which it is based, and it is set to be built in a small batch “for collectors and enthusiasts”. 

Each example is expected to cost as much as £430,000.

The Speedtop is closely related to the Skytop that was unveiled at the same event last year. BMW is positioning the new concept as a modern interpretation of the traditional shooting brake – a format it has revisited several times over the years, with production cars such as the Z3 M Coupé and Z4 Coupé, as well as 2023’s Z4-based Touring Coupé concept.

“The BMW Concept Speedtop forms an intentional counterpoint to our current [production] models,” said BMW Group design chief Adrian van Hooydonk.

Production numbers, although not confirmed, are expected to match the Skytop’s 50-unit run.

Prototypes of that car – which is already sold out – have been spotted testing at the Nürburgring in Germany. BMW has told Autocar that both it and the upcoming Speedtop will be engineered to the same standards as its regular production models.

