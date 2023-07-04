Bold new Kia Picanto priced from £15,595

Pricing and specifications have been revealed for the new Kia Picanto, which has gained a radical redesign inside and out in a bid to sustain its appeal and strong sales figures.
Starting from £15,595, the brand's entry-level hatchback follows its closely related Hyundai i10 sibling - itself recently recipient of similar upgrades - in pushing the price above the £15,000 mark.
This leaves just four cars on sale in the UK for less than £15,000: the Citroën C3, Dacia Sandero, Fiat Panda and MG 3.
Four specifications are available. Entry-level '2' models get 14in alloys and cloth upholstery, with 'GT-Line' cars commanding a £1150 premium and gaining additional equipment such as 16in alloys, LED lights and privacy glass.
The next trim, '3', is available from £17,545 and gains heated front seats, automatic air conditioning and wireless phone charging. An additional £900 buys the top-rung GT-Line S model, which gets gloss black detailing, a sunroof, and ambient lighting.
Four new paint colours have been added across the range.
Redesigned with a particular focus on young professionals and short, urban commutes, the new Picanto promises to be easier to drive than before, with more standard equipment, over-the-air update functionality and new technology that's said to make it "one of the safest cars in its class".
Its bold exterior redesign is inspired by Kia's new Opposites United design philosophy, which has driven the design language of models such as the EV9 and EV6.
Join the debate
Add your comment
Of course its a good thing that there will continue to be small cars available, but did it have to look so challenging? Its sad that it will become so expensive too. It wasnt that long ago £15k got you something decent.
As for aiming it at young professional, what about all the OAPs that currently seem to drive all of these? Are they not a trendy enough market?
Autocar, can you double check the transmission options too. 2 auto boxes, and no manual? Are you sure?
Yep, can get away with this design on a bigger model but on the smaller models look wrong!
It doesn't look that radical to me, unless the full width lighting array counts.
Also I assume that one of the transmission options is a 5-speed manual; it doesn't make sense to be offering two types of automatic in this type of car.
Pity they couldn't have improved the price a bit instead of this needless tinkering!