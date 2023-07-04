Bold new Kia Picanto priced from £15,595

Pricing and specifications have been revealed for the new Kia Picanto, which has gained a radical redesign inside and out in a bid to sustain its appeal and strong sales figures.

Starting from £15,595, the brand's entry-level hatchback follows its closely related Hyundai i10 sibling - itself recently recipient of similar upgrades - in pushing the price above the £15,000 mark.

This leaves just four cars on sale in the UK for less than £15,000: the Citroën C3, Dacia Sandero, Fiat Panda and MG 3.

Four specifications are available. Entry-level '2' models get 14in alloys and cloth upholstery, with 'GT-Line' cars commanding a £1150 premium and gaining additional equipment such as 16in alloys, LED lights and privacy glass.

The next trim, '3', is available from £17,545 and gains heated front seats, automatic air conditioning and wireless phone charging. An additional £900 buys the top-rung GT-Line S model, which gets gloss black detailing, a sunroof, and ambient lighting.

Four new paint colours have been added across the range.

Redesigned with a particular focus on young professionals and short, urban commutes, the new Picanto promises to be easier to drive than before, with more standard equipment, over-the-air update functionality and new technology that's said to make it "one of the safest cars in its class".

Its bold exterior redesign is inspired by Kia's new Opposites United design philosophy, which has driven the design language of models such as the EV9 and EV6.