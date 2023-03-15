BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2024 BMW X2 ready for reveal with 260-mile electric option
New 2024 BMW X2 ready for reveal with 260-mile electric option

Coupe sibling for BMW X1 totally redesigned for second outing; will offer 300bhp-plus petrol and EV versions
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
28 September 2023

The second-generation BMW X2 is gearing up for an imminent unveiling, with previews confirming it will adopt a rakish new roofline and much larger grille as part of a total design reinvention aimed at positioning it as a bona fide 'baby' X6. 

Shown in a teaser video (below) released by BMW design boss Domagoj Dukec ahead of a reveal in the coming weeks, the new X2 will swap the raised hatchback silhouette of the current car for a more coupé-esque form modelled on its larger BMW X4 and BMW X6 siblings. 

Also visible is an expansive new grille, which will bring the X2 into line with its newer SUV range-mates – with an illuminated surround like that of the new BMW i7 – flanked by X1-shaped headlights with a bespoke LED light signature. 

The redesign will cement the X2's positioning as the style-focused sibling of the BMW X1, much like the X4 does for the X3 and the X6 for the X5. And like those larger coupé-SUVs, it is expected to be technically identical to its straight-backed sibling. 

That means it should be offered with a range of petrol, diesel and hybrid powertrains ranging in output from 168bhp to 322bhp – and it has already been confirmed that the reinvented SUV will be available for the first time with pure-electric power.

The new BMW iX2 will rival the likes of the Volkswagen ID 5 and Volvo C40 with the iX1's 308bhp twin-motor arrangement, which will get it from 0-62mph in around 5.6sec and cruise at 3.4mpkWh for a range of 260 miles from its 64.7kWh battery. Charging speeds will peak at 130kW.  

Bmw x2 m35i spies driviing rear

The headline BMW X2 M35i is set to return, having been spotted testing at the Nürburgring recently. It's distinguishable from its less powerful siblings by its quad-exit exhausts and will go after the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 with a 296bhp turbo four-pot good for 0-62mph in 5.4sec. 

All variants are expected to be largely identical to the X1 inside, doing away with the current car's rotary infotainment control knob for a touch-control-heavy arrangement centred around a 10.7in infotainment screen and 10.25in digital driver display. The primary difference will be a slight deficit in head room and boot space, courtesy of the sloping roof. 

Confirmed by BMW charman Oliver Zipse at the German car maker's annual conference in March, the cars will be launched at the end of 2023, with the first UK deliveries expected at the start of next year.

The new X2 will carry a slight premium over the X1, which is currently avaiable from £34,365 with petrol power and £53,295 in electric iX1 guise.

Tonrichard 28 September 2023

Well the Neue Klasse design language didn't last very long. BMW back to their best (muck ups) if as the image suggests the X2 is a baby XM. Well I suppose in the land of the Cadillac Escalade they will love it and that seems to be all that counts to the decision makers at BMW. 

Anton motorhead 13 October 2022
The current X2 is a fairly pretty car, but recent BMW design history makes one fear what the new X2 will look like once the camou comes off. Hopefully my fears are unjustified.
Peter Cavellini 12 October 2022

Well, I guess I won't be having one, that's some  price hike!, near £40K? starting price, the X2 two litre I have is 25 months old, when we got it it was under £33K!, it's a good car, not great,mits front wheel drive which I'm not a fan of in the last 15 yrs, these prototypes we're seeing here don't fill me with excitement, if I don't like it a car, it doesn't matter whose badge is on it!, so, until the camouflage comes off I ll reserve judgement.

