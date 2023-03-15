New 2024 BMW X2 ready for reveal with 260-mile electric option

The second-generation BMW X2 is gearing up for an imminent unveiling, with previews confirming it will adopt a rakish new roofline and much larger grille as part of a total design reinvention aimed at positioning it as a bona fide 'baby' X6.

Shown in a teaser video (below) released by BMW design boss Domagoj Dukec ahead of a reveal in the coming weeks, the new X2 will swap the raised hatchback silhouette of the current car for a more coupé-esque form modelled on its larger BMW X4 and BMW X6 siblings.

Also visible is an expansive new grille, which will bring the X2 into line with its newer SUV range-mates – with an illuminated surround like that of the new BMW i7 – flanked by X1-shaped headlights with a bespoke LED light signature.

The redesign will cement the X2's positioning as the style-focused sibling of the BMW X1, much like the X4 does for the X3 and the X6 for the X5. And like those larger coupé-SUVs, it is expected to be technically identical to its straight-backed sibling.

That means it should be offered with a range of petrol, diesel and hybrid powertrains ranging in output from 168bhp to 322bhp – and it has already been confirmed that the reinvented SUV will be available for the first time with pure-electric power.

The new BMW iX2 will rival the likes of the Volkswagen ID 5 and Volvo C40 with the iX1's 308bhp twin-motor arrangement, which will get it from 0-62mph in around 5.6sec and cruise at 3.4mpkWh for a range of 260 miles from its 64.7kWh battery. Charging speeds will peak at 130kW.

The headline BMW X2 M35i is set to return, having been spotted testing at the Nürburgring recently. It's distinguishable from its less powerful siblings by its quad-exit exhausts and will go after the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 with a 296bhp turbo four-pot good for 0-62mph in 5.4sec.