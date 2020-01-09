BMW X1 xDrive25e: prices revealed for plug-in hybrid SUV

PHEV powertrain promises 35 miles of all-electric range and up to 141mpg, also coming to X2
9 January 2020

BMW has confirmed prices for the new plug-in hybrid xDrive25e version of its second-generation X1 - and confirmed the same powertrain will also be appearing in the X2 SUV later this year.

Available to order now from £38,200 and with deliveries beginning in March, the five-seat SUV will be capable of up to 35 miles of electric range on the WLTP test cycle. It uses an updated version of the petrol-electric hybrid driveline seen in the 225xe Active Tourer.

The X1 xDrive25e will be available in Sport Line, xLine and M Sport trim levels in the UK. Standard equipment includes 17in alloy wheels, 2-zone climate control, LED headlights and sports seats.

Power is provided by a turbocharged 1.5-litre three cylinder petrol engine with 123bhp and 169lb ft of torque, combined with an electric motor mounted within the rear axle assembly with 94bhp and 122lb ft. Together, the two power sources deliver a combined system output of 217bhp and 284lb ft.

The transversly-mounted petrol engine sends its reserves exclusively to the front wheels via a six-speed torque converter equipped automatic gearbox, while the electic motor powers the rear wheels - a set-up that provides the X1 xDrive25e with front-, rear- and four-wheel drive capability depending on the driving mode.

BMW quotes a 0-62mph time of 6.9sec and top speed of 120mph. Combined cycle consumption and CO2 emissions are put at 134.5–148.7mpg and 43-48g/km respectively, depending on trim and wheel size.

Electric energy for the X1 xDrive25e’s electric motor is provided by 9.7kWh lithium ion battery. It uses BMW’s latest battery cell technology for an electric range of 35 miles at a speed up to 84mph.

The battery can be charged either on standard household mains or via a high power wallbox installation. By packaging the lithium-ion unit beneath the rear seats, BMW has retained the nominal 450-litre boot capacity of existing petrol and diesel powered X1 models. A trailer hitch with an electrically swivelling towball is available as an option, endowing the X1 xDrive25e with a towing capacity of up to 750kg.

