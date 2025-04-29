BMW will reveal the future of the Alpina next year, as it officially takes ownership of the 60-year-old performance brand and installs a dedicated designer, previously of Polestar, at the helm.

Munich announced it had acquired Buchloe-based Alpina from its founders, the Bovensiepen family, in 2022, but the firm will continue to operate at arm’s length through 2025, having recently launched the B8 GT super-saloon as a swansong for its independent era.

Details of exactly what the future holds for Alpina as it comes under the BMW Group umbrella are unclear, but chief designer Adrian van Hooydonk told Autocar that the company will break its silence in 2026, when the handover is complete.

"Alpina has always been very special to us. We had a very good relationship – and we still do – with the Bovensiepen family who founded that brand," he said. "The Alpina cars are produced in our factory, so there was already a very strong technical tie-up as well.”

"It has been quiet because the agreement that we struck with the Bovensiepen family is such that from next year, we will talk more about it; this year, it is all still under their direction.

"We love the brand and we want it to prosper in the future, but you will see some of that next year."

Historically, Alpina models have been extensively modified versions of BMW models that offer similar power and performance capabilities to their racier M-badged equivalents but put more of a focus on subtlety and touring refinement.

There is no word yet on whether Alpina will maintain that positioning (with dedicated B3 and B5 versions of the next 3 Series and 5 Series, for example), but it's likely that the brand’s cars will henceforth be more obviously differentiated from the cars on which they are based.

Van Hooydonk recently presided over a wide-reaching overhaul of the BMW Group’s design network, with each of its brands swapping design bosses and new dedicated designers for BMW M and Alpina installed.

"I was able to enlarge my team, which is very rare,” he said, “but it's also a token of the confidence that the top management has in our design team. Simply, the workload has grown, so it was actually helpful for me to be able to enlarge my first line.”

Among the significant changes were Mini’s Oliver Heilmer moving across to BMW to replace Domagoj Dukec, who is now leading Rolls-Royce design, and former Polestar design boss Maximilian Missoni joining the German firm to take responsibility for Alpina.