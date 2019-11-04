BMW has revealed UK pricing and spec details for a range of new plug-in hybrids, alongside announcing updates for existing models.
The latest editions to the German maker’s PHEV line-up are the X3 xDrive30e and X5 xDrive45e, available to order from £47,565 and £63,165 respectively.
The smaller of the two, the X3, is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine with an electric motor for a total output of 248bhp. It’s also equipped with ‘XtraBoost’, an on-demand system that adds 41bhp from the EV system at the touch of a button.
It promises an all-electric range of up to 34 miles, economy of up to 128mpg and CO2 emissions of 49g/km, alongside a 0-62mph time of 6.1sec. Production of the X3 xDrive30e will begin in December, with SE, xLine and M Sport trims offered.
The plug-in X5 makes use of a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder engine mated to a 113bhp electric motor, combining for a peak 389bhp and 442lb ft. A significantly larger 24kWh battery allows a quoted all-electric range of 54 miles - three times that of the old model. Economy is quoted at up to 235mpg, with 39g/km of CO2, while it manages 0-62mph in 5.6sec and a 146mph top speed.
manicm
I've noticed...
increasingly appalling English here on Autocar.
Instead of 'BMW prices up new plug-in hybrid models in UK' which is nonsensical, why not just say 'BMW increases new plug-in hybrid model prices in UK'.
Myk
manicm wrote:
Although I'd agree that the English isn't always great on here these days, I don't think "pricing up" means "increases price" like you've presumed. I think it means that BMW have released the prices for the revised (or new) products. I think it should be "BMW releases new plug-in hybrid model prices in UK". I guess the fact that it's open to interpretation proves the point..
m2srt
The very fact that there is
xxxx
PHEV = poor EV efficiency
'24kWh battery allows a quoted all-electric range of 54 miles' that's pretty poor. After allowing for Manufacturers 'bigging up' the maximum range you might end up with a 24kwh battery (as big as the one in the original LEAF 9 years ago) providing 40 miles electric only range 'in the real world'. I-Pace owners are getting over 200 miles with a 90Kwh battery.
One more thing, how long will it take the private buyer to recoup the 'PH' bit of this £48k 2 litre 4 pot by way of fuel saving ALONE?
artill
xxxx wrote:
I think we all know you are a big fan of EVs by now, but surely you arent confusing an X5 for a Leaf? Next you will be telling us how shocking it is that a Fiesta goes further on a gallon of Petrol than a Galaxy.
Plug ins are for company car drivers, they are for people who are not ready or able to go to EV just yet. They also have the huge benefit of making diesels redundant, and thats going to be of benefit to us all over the life of the car.
To suggest that a private buyer spending around £50k really cares about fuel consumption would be daft, depreciation is the big number against which all other running costs, including fuel are tiny, but the car makers cant sell us the cars we actually want, becuase they will never reach the EU CO2 targets. Adding a large chunk of batterys enables them to sell the cars people want, but with a slightly compromised power plant, whereas with out plug ins what are we going to be driving that produces only 95g/km? Not an X5, thats for sure
xxxx
I-Pace was the comparrision
Not really confusing it with the LEAF just stating what the original LEAF did with 24kwh. I gave the I-Pace as an example of a big fast 4WD SUV. Never mentioned a Fiesta or Galaxy.
"Plug ins are for company car drivers" I think you've got it, in this case they're a tax dodge!
"To suggest that a private buyer spending around £50k really cares about fuel consumption would be daft" - then why add all that weight, expense and other comprimises? Besides I think some people do worry about chucking thousands away.
At the end of the day what do you think the answer is to my question?
