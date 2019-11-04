BMW prices up new plug-in hybrid models in UK

BMW has revealed UK pricing and spec details for a range of new plug-in hybrids, alongside announcing updates for existing models.

The latest editions to the German maker’s PHEV line-up are the X3 xDrive30e and X5 xDrive45e, available to order from £47,565 and £63,165 respectively.

The smaller of the two, the X3, is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine with an electric motor for a total output of 248bhp. It’s also equipped with ‘XtraBoost’, an on-demand system that adds 41bhp from the EV system at the touch of a button.

It promises an all-electric range of up to 34 miles, economy of up to 128mpg and CO2 emissions of 49g/km, alongside a 0-62mph time of 6.1sec. Production of the X3 xDrive30e will begin in December, with SE, xLine and M Sport trims offered.

The plug-in X5 makes use of a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder engine mated to a 113bhp electric motor, combining for a peak 389bhp and 442lb ft. A significantly larger 24kWh battery allows a quoted all-electric range of 54 miles - three times that of the old model. Economy is quoted at up to 235mpg, with 39g/km of CO2, while it manages 0-62mph in 5.6sec and a 146mph top speed.