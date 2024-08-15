BACK TO ALL NEWS
BMW M5 Touring returns at last - as 717bhp hybrid
BMW M5 Touring returns at last - as 717bhp hybrid

The first M5 estate since 2010 arrives with supercar-baiting 0-62mph time of 3.6sec, and a top speed of 189mph
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
15 August 2024

The BMW M5 Touring returns for the first time since the V10-engined ‘E61’ bowed out in 2010, packing 717bhp from a V8-engined plug-in hybrid powertrain.

With a peak torque of 738lb ft, that gives the new ‘G99’ wagon a supercar-baiting 0-62mph time of 3.6sec, and a top speed of 189mph (in derestricted Driver’s Package guise), while offering 1630 litres of seats-down boot space.

Like the M5 saloon, the super-estate is heavy, weighing in at some 2.5 tonnes, meaning its pace is matched, and beaten, by less powerful and much lighter rivals, such as the twin-turbocharged 592bhp Audi RS6 Avant Performance (3.6sec) and 671bhp Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance (3.4sec). Its 18.6kWh does, however, offer a class-leading 42 miles of electric-only range.

This weight is not only down to the new electrified powertrain, but also the extra bracing and chassis strengthening needed due to the new base ‘G90’ M5’s bigger size – and extra 450kg – compared to the previous F90.

We've driven the tub-thumping V8 PHEV. Read our BMW M5 Touring review

The raunchy stylings of the M5 Touring, such as its inflated arches and raked roofline, means it also grows on the standard BMW 5 Series Touring by 70mm and length by 36mm.

Unveiled during the Monterey Car Week in California, this is the third iteration of the super-estate first launched in 1992 spawning from the E34 M5.

It joins the 522 bhp BMW M3 Touring last year, meaning the brand, for the first time, offers two different super estates. 

Like the M5 saloon, the M5 Touring’s chassis has been fettled compared to the standard car and suspension, steering and structural components all uprated.

It is fitted with adaptive suspension, four-wheel steering, and a bespoke M differential as standard. 

Inside, it mirrors its M5 saloon sibling with bucket seats, carbonfibre trim and BMW’s Curved Display powered by its upgraded iDrive system.

Prices start from £112,500, around £1000 more than the standard M5. UK deliveries will begin in early 2025.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is a Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

jason_recliner 16 August 2024
By far the best looking 5 (along with the sedan). Hybrid tech is perfect for us commuters. Unfortunately the price is now beyond attainable for the 99.9%, making it more or less irrelevant.
tuga 15 August 2024
A swing and a miss. Hard pass.

Bet you M3 sales will be going through the roof though.

Peter Cavellini 15 August 2024

To be uttterly honest, is it any more vulgar than the others?, nobody who can afford one will buy as out of the box at £112K, usually your average punter adds about 20% on top of that, still, if your buying it you obviously can afford it,so, I'm in no position to to criticise.

