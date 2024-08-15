BMW M5 Touring returns at last - as 717bhp hybrid

The BMW M5 Touring returns for the first time since the V10-engined ‘E61’ bowed out in 2010, packing 717bhp from a V8-engined plug-in hybrid powertrain.

With a peak torque of 738lb ft, that gives the new ‘G99’ wagon a supercar-baiting 0-62mph time of 3.6sec, and a top speed of 189mph (in derestricted Driver’s Package guise), while offering 1630 litres of seats-down boot space.

Like the M5 saloon, the super-estate is heavy, weighing in at some 2.5 tonnes, meaning its pace is matched, and beaten, by less powerful and much lighter rivals, such as the twin-turbocharged 592bhp Audi RS6 Avant Performance (3.6sec) and 671bhp Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance (3.4sec). Its 18.6kWh does, however, offer a class-leading 42 miles of electric-only range.

This weight is not only down to the new electrified powertrain, but also the extra bracing and chassis strengthening needed due to the new base ‘G90’ M5’s bigger size – and extra 450kg – compared to the previous F90.

The raunchy stylings of the M5 Touring, such as its inflated arches and raked roofline, means it also grows on the standard BMW 5 Series Touring by 70mm and length by 36mm.

Unveiled during the Monterey Car Week in California, this is the third iteration of the super-estate first launched in 1992 spawning from the E34 M5.

It joins the 522 bhp BMW M3 Touring last year, meaning the brand, for the first time, offers two different super estates.