BMW M5 CS: 626bhp super saloon leaks ahead of reveal

The new, hardcore BMW M5 CS is due to be unveiled later this month, but leaked images posted to Instagram by Cochespias have given an early look at its bespoke design features.
It seems the lightweight, track-focused M5 will be marked out from the standard M5 Competition by way of an aggressive carbonfibre body kit, sizeable bonnet air intakes, yellow headlight accents and bespoke wheel designs. The pictures give little else away, but red brake calipers hint at boosted stopping power, and while the interior will remain broadly similar, an Alcantara steering wheel will nod to its performance aspirations.
The most powerful M5 was earlier teased in an Instagram post by BMW M boss Markus Flasch, who revealed the output of the car's engine. The 626bhp total puts it ahead of the M5 Competition’s 616bhp and will mean a 0-62mph time very close to three seconds dead.
A sign in the background of the Instagram post had the words ‘You shall drift everyday’ written on it, giving a clue as to how BMW sees this car performing.
Coupled with a confirmed weight loss of 70kg over the M5 Competition, it means the M5 CS will be the most focused M5 yet. Details of exactly where BMW has trimmed the weight from remain scarce at this stage, but Flasch did confirm that the M5 CS will feature carbon bucket seats, like in the M3 and M4. However, unlike a lot of lightweight specials, the M5 CS will still feature rear seats so it appears that practicality hasn’t been completely sacrificed for the sake of performance.
Flasch also revealed a few glimpses of some design details that will set the CS apart from the other M5s. Gold bronze highlights feature heavily, appearing on the front grille surround, forged alloys and side strake. The car also gets a subtle ‘M5 CS’ badge on the front grille.
Although Flasch didn’t mention anything regarding the exhaust or suspension set-up in his Instagram post, we would also expect to see a bespoke performance exhaust and firmer suspension, in line with the car’s performance angle.
As Autocar has reported previously, the M5 CS will likely command a significant premium over the standard M5. We can expect it to start from well over £100,000, given the £102,235 price of the current M5 Competition.
READ MORE
2021 BMW M5: Hardcore Clubsport version caught on video
Join the debate
Add your comment
If its anything like BMWs latest vehicles, it will probably be very disappointing, and have suspension that is far too harsh for every day driving, not be very reliable, it will be a bit vulgar, and probably uglier than it needs to be. Alpina do this so much better.
Do you ever stop sneering every single time there is an article on BMWs? Isn't it enough for you to swoon over your beloved Volvos and Fords? You know, the broken revord and all that.
Wow, youre like a joke, only not as funny..
Do I buy a much bigger house, substantially increase the size of my current one or buy this fast saloon that I can't drive fast anywhere due to speed cameras, congestion and not wanting to kill anyone because I'm not a trained racing driver? Not to mention the negative attention it will draw to it.
That may sound boring, but recent huge car price hikes, for all types of cars, has really brought out the socially responsible side of me with regard to motoring - whilst killing my enthusiasm for new cars in general, which I now see as a complete waste of a huge amount of hard-earned money.
Can say this about any sportscar on sale today.
What about that 0-60 in 2.55 Porsche 911 Turbo S?
It is not about performance, it is about simply owning something expensive and top of the line, just for the feeling.
It is like owning a 30k motorbike or 12k bicycle, it may be a marginal improvement on a version just below, and you can't use all the performance, but it is a good feeling to own the top of the line and you also do not need to think about what the top of the line feels like.
I'm a BMW fan, but I think the CS is not needed, it doesn't do much more than the competition, tiny little differences here and there, horse power isn't stellar, other tuning companies extract much more power,I'd sooner buy there's than BMW's effort.
Tuning is a hassle, this is stock with proper manufacturer warranty.
M5 is M5, it is an institution, a household name.
I'd drive this. I'd drive 911 Turbo S as well. Nice everyday cars.
My biggest worry with M5 would be the size of parking spots in the city, can I fit length and width-wise?