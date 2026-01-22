BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: "Biggest update ever": 2.5m older Volvos to get new EX60's tech
UP NEXT
China's Stratos confirmed for Europe with 429bhp

"Biggest update ever": 2.5m older Volvos to get new EX60's tech

All post-2020 Volvos will receive new 'conversational' Gemini system in massive over-the-air update

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
22 January 2026

Volvo is preparing to roll out "one of the biggest over-the-air updates in the history of the world" later this year when it remotely installs a new infotainment interface in 2.5 million cars worldwide.

Every Volvo equipped with the company's Android Automotive operating system – which was launched in 2020 on the XC40 Recharge (now badged EX40) – will receive the new Volvo Car UX (user experience) that features in the EX30, EX90 and new EX60

It means that a 2020 Volvo will effectively have the same displays and functionality as the latest models - and, importantly, it will swap the previous-generation Google in-car assistant for the new AI-powered Google Gemini system that's in the new cars.

The update had been planned for last year before being pushed back for further development, but now Volvo chief technology officer Anders Bell (below) has told reporters that "it's in the final stages of testing validation" and will be launched in the coming months.

Hailing it as "one of the biggest over-the-air updates in the history of the world", he said the aim is to essentially bring those older models up to date, which is widely touted as the main benefit of modern cars being 'connected': with the ability to update remotely, they can stay 'in-date' for far longer than before.

Bell acknowledged that Tesla regularly performs huge fleet-wide updates of its cars but said Volvo operates in more countries, making this one of the most significant yet.

He also said all updated models will have essentially the same infotainment as the EX90, allowing for some slight differences because of the older silicon processing chips and smaller screens.

"We're going to deploy that back to those cars to give them a necessary, very nice upgrade of the owner's interaction experience with the car," he said, adding that once the system has been updated, "it's a pretty easy update to replace the current Google Assistant with Gemini".

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

KIA EV4 review 2026 001
Kia EV4
7
Kia EV4
audi e tron gt quattro hero front
Audi E-tron GT
8
Audi E-tron GT
Fiat Grande Panda review 2026 001
Fiat Grande Panda
8
Fiat Grande Panda
Skoda Fabia 130 review 2025 001
Skoda Fabia 130
8
Skoda Fabia 130
suzuki ignis review 2024 01 front tracking
Used Suzuki Ignis 2016-2025 review
8
Used Suzuki Ignis 2016-2025 review

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Volvo EX90 review 2025 001

Volvo EX90

Is electric sibling of seven-seat XC90 flagship a worthy Volvo torchbearer?

Read our review
Back to top

Gaining the new Google Gemini system means that owners of post-2020 Volvos can have the same 'conversational' interactions with their cars as is said to be possible in the latest models.

Volvo said: "Gemini in the car can better understand ​what you want while driving through natural conversations​. You can talk naturally to craft messages, translate them into another language before sending, ask questions from the car’s user manual or learn specific details about your destination. 

"This kind of natural conversation can help reduce your cognitive load so that you can stay focused on driving, reducing distractions for everyone on board."

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used cars for sale

 Polestar Polestar 3 Dual Motor 111kWh Long Range Performance Plus Pilot Auto 4WD 5dr opens in a new tab
£56,990
 Audi A4 Avant 2.0 TDI 35 Black Edition S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£28,495
 ZS HATCHBACK 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£13,960
 Volkswagen Passat 1.4 TSI 13kWh GTE DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr opens in a new tab
£15,490
 Nissan Juke 1.0 DIG-T N-Connecta DCT Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£15,498
 Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DIG-T MHEV Acenta Premium XTRON Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£15,998
 Ford FOCUS 1.6 Titanium Navigator Powershift Euro 5 5dr opens in a new tab
£5,495
 Ford Kuga 1.5 EcoBlue ST-Line Edition Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£15,998
 Peugeot 208 1.2 PureTech GT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£20,498
View all cars
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

KIA EV4 review 2026 001
Kia EV4
7
Kia EV4
audi e tron gt quattro hero front
Audi E-tron GT
8
Audi E-tron GT
Fiat Grande Panda review 2026 001
Fiat Grande Panda
8
Fiat Grande Panda
Skoda Fabia 130 review 2025 001
Skoda Fabia 130
8
Skoda Fabia 130
suzuki ignis review 2024 01 front tracking
Used Suzuki Ignis 2016-2025 review
8
Used Suzuki Ignis 2016-2025 review

View all car reviews