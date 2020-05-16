Defender heroes: the people behind Land Rover's definitive 4x4

Back in 2013, Emily Greenhaugh was one of several newly hired engineering graduates tasked over a fortnight by Nick Rogers to bring new thinking to the future of the marque, an episode she acknowledges as an amazing opportunity.

“Nick had gone off on another project so we were allowed to use his office,” Greenhaugh says. “He simply told us that if we didn’t bring new energy to the company, nobody would, and he didn’t want the future just to be about business as usual.

“We soon realised the future was really about Defender, and how it would use the influence of 1948. Whatever we did would have to involve exploration and innovation, not just creating classic competitors for products already in the market.”

Greenhaugh and her team looked widely – not just at the 1948 original (Rogers brought his own Series 1 Landie to work for their benefit) but also at tractors, fire engines and even Lotus sports cars (for their external fixings). They created a list of actions under three headings: Retain, Invent, Introduce. They filled a four-metre wall with ideas and held wrap-ups every day that sometimes involved ‘seniors’ to help review ideas.

Out of this came suggestions like the use of a cabin cross-beam (“the designers had brilliant ideas on that”), the high-mounted gearshifter, the use of a central front seat, vertical wing mirrors (“those go back to the original”), the rear body’s alpine lights, and much more. “As I look back now,” says Greenhaugh, “it seems crazy to think we could influence the whole business like that. Of course, we had a lot of support from the senior team. But we all knew we had to do things differently.”

Greenhaugh subsequently followed the Defender through the rest of her graduate placement – working much of the time for Rob Atkins – and now heads a new team researching the interior requirements of future Land Rover customers.

Rob Atkins - chief engineer, vehicle engineering

“I was involved with the Defender programme from the early stages,” says Atkins. “My job was to pull the architecture, which is to say the main components of the vehicle, all together. My team and I work on all of our SUV models: the Defender was just one of them, though of course it’s a very important one. Basically, I just know lots of people across the business and my job is to suck their expertise out of them – whatever the project needs.”

Atkins says one important reason for the Defender’s success is that it isn’t a caricature of the original car, or of the outgoing model, but it has been created from a genuine attempt to make a vehicle for today, and looking several decades forward, that is modern in every key aspect but carries the same iconic values as the 1948 original.

“There was no way the new Defender could ever be a rebadged version of one of our other SUVs,” he says. “Nick Rogers was really good at holding us to account over that. He was adamant that it had to be authentic. In any case, [design chief] Gerry McGovern and his design team had come up with a great concept for a modern machine, and we knew we needed to do justice to that.”