Bentley rolls out augmented-reality app for new Flying Spur

Bentley has introduced an app for its third-generation Flying Spur that allows users to virtually experience the luxury sports saloon ahead of first deliveries in early 2020.

The app, which is free to download on Google Play and Apple's App Store, is targeted at prospective customers. However, Bentley also anticipates that it will appeal to enthusiasts and fans of the brand.

Users can explore the outside and interior of two versions of the car, once they are logged into the app: the luxury spec, which features a gun-metal exterior and bespoke interior linings; and the more driver-focused chrome ‘performance’ version. The performance variant can also be toured with a recently added black accent.

Bentley launched a similar app for its centenary concept car, the EXP 100 GT, allowing users to tour the car and superimpose it onto various locations, including their own driveway. This feature is also on the Flying Spur app, as well as a new option to get behind the wheel and take a virtual drive.

For users looking to purchase the car, Bentley’s configurator and dealer contacts can be accessed through the app.

Read more

Bentley Flying Spur gains Blackline variant

New Bentley Flying Spur: 207mph luxury sports saloon on show at Goodwood

Bentley Flying Spur Speed seen with plug-in hybrid system