Futuristic Bentley EXP 100 GT concept to be revealed today

Bentley is set to reveal its most future-thinking concept for years later today, marking the brand's centenary.

The EXP 100 GT concept will showcase a zero-emission “future of grand touring”, according to the brand. It'll look further forward than most of the brand's previous EXP concepts.

The concept, first reported by Autocar earlier this year, will celebrate to the day the centenary of the marque. As well as offering zero emissions, it will be capable of driving autonomously.

The first image and video (below) of the concept, showing the nameplate, has been revealed today.

Bentley describes the concept as a “showcase of sustainability and innovation”.

It continued: “It will feature a fascinating array of materials seamlessly blended together by the designers at Bentley Motors, who have taken handscraftmenship of materials to an as yet unseen level.”

While Bentley hasn’t confirmed the powertrain of the EXP 100 GT, Autocar sources say it is powered by a hydrogen hybrid, making it the first time Bentley has demonstrated an interest in hydrogen power.

Its first petrol-hybrid, a variant of the Bentayga, will launch in August this year. Meanwhile, a full electric model will arrive within five years.

While not yet confirmed, the concept is set to show a transparent OLED display on door cards, first talked about by Bentley in early 2017. The OLED display could overlay wood veneers and only be visible when in use, to control features such as audio. A version of the technology was shown in Bentley's EXP12 Speed 6 e concept.