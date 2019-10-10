Bentley Flying Spur gains Blackline variant

Bentley has added a Blackline variant to its third-generation Flying Spur, which is intended to “create an even more powerful road presence” and “sportier persona” than the standard model, according to the car maker.

The specification replaces much of the exterior’s chrome details with a black gloss. As well as the company’s trademark Flying B mascot, the black trim incorporates the car’s radiator vanes, front grille, window trims, lower door and rear bumper blades. Light rings, door handles, wing vents and exhausts also receive the treatment. 21-inch alloy wheels are standard.

The Blackline variant only changes exterior elements of the Flying Spur. The interior is still fully customisable as with all Bentley products.

Performance-wise, the Flying Spur Blackline has an identical powertrain to the standard model. It uses a 626bhp 6.0 litre twin-turbocharged W12 engine, which reaches a top speed of 207mph. 0-60mph is achieved in 3.7secs.

Up to a third of Flying Spur orders are expected to be specified in Blackline trim, according to a spokesman, following the success of the Continental GT Blackline. A third of its buyers opt for the Blackline trim.

The Blackline trim adds £3,550 to the £185,000 starting price of a Flying Spur. The upcoming V8 and V6 plug-in hybrid versions of the Flying Spur will also be offered with black detailing.

Bentley is keen to make its mark on the luxury sports saloon segment ahead of the new Rolls-Royce Ghost’s arrival next year.

READ MORE

Bentley unveils one-off Continental GT art car