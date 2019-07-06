Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019: Bentley's centenary celebration

Bentley Motors Limited was founded a century ago this year.

Just five years later, one of W. O. Bentley's cars would have won the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and would go on to become one of Britain's most celebrated marques.

To mark the occasion, Bentley has turned up in force at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, bringing some of the most iconic cars from its past and present to Sussex. Some took on the event's famous hillclimb, while others were on display amongst historical peers. These are just a few of the highlights.