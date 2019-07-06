Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019: Bentley's centenary celebration

100 years since the iconic British marque was founded, Bentley is the centre of attention at this year's Goodwood
6 July 2019
Category: 
Luxury car

First drives

  • Bentley Continental GT V8 2019 first drive review - hero front

    Bentley Continental GT V8 2019 review

    Crewe takes the less-is-more approach with V8-powered Conti and scores the most convincing and enjoyable result in the recent history of the mainstream Bentley

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week