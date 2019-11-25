Bentley Bentayga gets four-seat and seven-seat options

The Bentley Bentayga is now available with four or seven seats, replacing the sole five-seat configuration sold previously.
The Crewe-based car maker says the addition of a seven-seat option reinforces the SUV's status as “the world’s most versatile luxury vehicle”.
V8 and Speed variants are available with both configurations, while the Bentayga Hybrid is available only with four seats, due to packaging limitations of its petrol-electric powertrain.
In four-seat form, the Bentayga adopts a Captain style of seating intended to “provide an enhanced space for relaxation, entertainment or work on-the-move.” The two rear seats feature 12-way electrical adjustment, heating, ventilation and massage functions. Options such as Bluetooth headphones, fold-down picnic tables and individual Mulliner Console drinks cooler are also on offer.
In seven-seat models, the third row can be folded away automatically.
Bentley said: “The flexible seating options make the all-terrain Bentayga the most practical luxury car Bentley has ever built. Big enough to carry a family of seven, it also has the ability to swallow up a boot-load of luggage when required, while the available four-seat configuration means the Bentayga can also double as a luxury limousine.”
Bentley will be hoping that the Bentayga’s seating tweaks will help give the SUV an edge over new rivals on the market, such as the recently revealed Aston Martin DBX and Mercedes-Maybach GLS.
Join the debate
Symanski
From the picture.
Seems that the 7 seater option only works if those in the rear forgot to bring their legs with them!
Hughbl
I thought the very same
How much room is there in the back of one of these?
JMax18
Always wondered why the Range
Always wondered why the Range Rover isn't offered with 7 seats ( or 4 for that matter)
I guess the sport is more practical and better value for money for families anyway, but in such a large suv it seems logical. Maybe in the next one.
typos1
Those wishing to carry 5+
Those wishing to carry 5+ people should be buying MPVs not off roaders or even fake off roaders
