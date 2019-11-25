Bentley Bentayga gets four-seat and seven-seat options

Luxury SUV now available with four or seven seats as maker looks to boost model’s practicality
25 November 2019

The Bentley Bentayga is now available with four or seven seats, replacing the sole five-seat configuration sold previously.

The Crewe-based car maker says the addition of a seven-seat option reinforces the SUV's status as “the world’s most versatile luxury vehicle”.

V8 and Speed variants are available with both configurations, while the Bentayga Hybrid is available only with four seats, due to packaging limitations of its petrol-electric powertrain.

In four-seat form, the Bentayga adopts a Captain style of seating intended to “provide an enhanced space for relaxation, entertainment or work on-the-move.” The two rear seats feature 12-way electrical adjustment, heating, ventilation and massage functions. Options such as Bluetooth headphones, fold-down picnic tables and individual Mulliner Console drinks cooler are also on offer.

In seven-seat models, the third row can be folded away automatically.

Bentley said: “The flexible seating options make the all-terrain Bentayga the most practical luxury car Bentley has ever built. Big enough to carry a family of seven, it also has the ability to swallow up a boot-load of luggage when required, while the available four-seat configuration means the Bentayga can also double as a luxury limousine.”

Bentley will be hoping that the Bentayga’s seating tweaks will help give the SUV an edge over new rivals on the market, such as the recently revealed Aston Martin DBX and Mercedes-Maybach GLS.

READ MORE

New Bentley Flying Spur: 207mph luxury sports saloon on show at Goodwood

Our Verdict

Bentley Bentayga

Bentley Bentayga

The big-in-every-way Bentley SUV lands. We assess the impact of this most luxurious of luxury SUVs, which has few direct rivals with which to compare

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Polestar 1 2019 first drive review - hero front
    25 November 2019
    First Drive
    Polestar 1 2019 review
    We drive the production version of the plug-in electric hybrid Polestar 1....
  • Cadillac XT6 Sport 2020 first drive review - hero front
    22 November 2019
    First Drive
    Cadillac XT6 AWD Sport 2019 review
    Does struggling American brand's new Audi Q7-equivalent SUV make sense...
  • BMW X4 M Competition 2019 road test review - hero front
    22 November 2019
    Car review
    BMW X4 M Competition
    Divisive ‘sports activity coupé’ is meant to drive like an M3 on stilts. So,...

Join the debate

Comments
4

Symanski

25 November 2019

Seems that the 7 seater option only works if those in the rear forgot to bring their legs with them!

 

Hughbl

25 November 2019

How much room is there in the back of one of these?

JMax18

25 November 2019

Always wondered why the Range Rover isn't offered with 7 seats ( or 4 for that matter)

I guess the sport is more practical and better value for money for families anyway, but in such a large suv it seems logical. Maybe in the next one.

typos1

25 November 2019

Those wishing to carry 5+ people should be buying MPVs not off roaders or even fake off roaders

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Polestar 1 2019 first drive review - hero front
    25 November 2019
    First Drive
    Polestar 1 2019 review
    We drive the production version of the plug-in electric hybrid Polestar 1....
  • Cadillac XT6 Sport 2020 first drive review - hero front
    22 November 2019
    First Drive
    Cadillac XT6 AWD Sport 2019 review
    Does struggling American brand's new Audi Q7-equivalent SUV make sense...
  • BMW X4 M Competition 2019 road test review - hero front
    22 November 2019
    Car review
    BMW X4 M Competition
    Divisive ‘sports activity coupé’ is meant to drive like an M3 on stilts. So,...