Bentley Bentayga gets four-seat and seven-seat options

The Bentley Bentayga is now available with four or seven seats, replacing the sole five-seat configuration sold previously.

The Crewe-based car maker says the addition of a seven-seat option reinforces the SUV's status as “the world’s most versatile luxury vehicle”.

V8 and Speed variants are available with both configurations, while the Bentayga Hybrid is available only with four seats, due to packaging limitations of its petrol-electric powertrain.

In four-seat form, the Bentayga adopts a Captain style of seating intended to “provide an enhanced space for relaxation, entertainment or work on-the-move.” The two rear seats feature 12-way electrical adjustment, heating, ventilation and massage functions. Options such as Bluetooth headphones, fold-down picnic tables and individual Mulliner Console drinks cooler are also on offer.

In seven-seat models, the third row can be folded away automatically.

Bentley said: “The flexible seating options make the all-terrain Bentayga the most practical luxury car Bentley has ever built. Big enough to carry a family of seven, it also has the ability to swallow up a boot-load of luggage when required, while the available four-seat configuration means the Bentayga can also double as a luxury limousine.”

Bentley will be hoping that the Bentayga’s seating tweaks will help give the SUV an edge over new rivals on the market, such as the recently revealed Aston Martin DBX and Mercedes-Maybach GLS.

