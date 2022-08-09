BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Bentley Batur: new Mulliner car to arrive on 21 August
UP NEXT
New Kia EV9 primed as premium electric range-topper

Bentley Batur: new Mulliner car to arrive on 21 August

Limited-edition Bentley Mulliner Batur will preview a new design language for the brand’s electrified models
charlie_martin_headshot
News
2 mins read
9 August 2022

Bentley will reveal the latest limited-production creation from in-house coachbuilding arm Mulliner at Monterey Car Week on 21 August.

The Bentley Mulliner Batur will provide a first look at the brand’s new design language, which will set its first electric models apart from its current V6, V8 and W12-engined cars.

The first Bentley EV, due in 2025, is expected to be a high-riding saloon using the Volkswagen Group’s upcoming SSP platform and offering more than 300 miles of range.

Related articles

A video published on Twitter offers a sneak preview of the Batur, featuring a large, flat grille area with a red-accented, cross-hatched design.

The new language also influences the badgework. Whereas the Bentley Bentayga SUV features cursive badging, the Batur gets a low-profile block font.

The Batur, named after a lake in Indonesia, will be fully revealed at 4am BST on 21 August.

It's expected to be similarly limited as the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar, of which just 12 units were sold, four of which remain to be delivered to customers. 

Mulliner has evolved into a key component of Bentley as a business. The brand attributed its record-setting profit for the first half of 2022 to the Created by Mulliner personalisation programme.

Mulliner’s role in informing Bentley’s future – especially concerning the marque’s Beyond100 sustainability plans – is likely to grow as a result.

Car Review
Bentley Continental GT
Bentley Continental GT 2018 Autocar road test review Hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

As for the Beyond100 plan, the Crewe-based firm has committed to only offering EV or PHEV models from 2026 and total electrification by 2030.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

BMW M8 2022 001 cornering
BMW M8 Competition Coupe 2022 UK review
BMW M8 Competition Coupe 2022 UK review
ferrari 296 gtb 2022 001 cornering front Richard Lane
Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano 2022 UK review
Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano 2022 UK review
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 001 cornering front
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 UK review
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Astra GS Line front action
Vauxhall Astra 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Astra 2022 UK review
kia ev6 gt 2022 001 tracking front
Kia EV6 GT
Kia EV6 GT

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Bentley Continental GT 2018 Autocar road test review Hero front

Bentley Continental GT

Super-GT packs Bentley-grade lavishness in a sportier than ever, all-new package

Read our review
Back to top

Aside from the EV saloon, the firm is likely to launch EV replacements for its existing models – the Bentayga, Bentley Continental GT and Bentley Flying Spur saloon – with one model per year from 2025.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 9 August 2022

Bet there's no problem shift them!, no matter the size of your Wallet, a car is transport, doesn't matter what or who thinks, if you like it, that's ok.

Latest Drives

BMW M8 2022 001 cornering
BMW M8 Competition Coupe 2022 UK review
BMW M8 Competition Coupe 2022 UK review
ferrari 296 gtb 2022 001 cornering front Richard Lane
Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano 2022 UK review
Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano 2022 UK review
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 001 cornering front
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 UK review
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Astra GS Line front action
Vauxhall Astra 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Astra 2022 UK review
kia ev6 gt 2022 001 tracking front
Kia EV6 GT
Kia EV6 GT

View all latest drives