Automobili Amos shows rally version of Lancia Delta restomod

Italian coachbuilder Automobili Amos has revealed an off-road version of its Lancia Delta-based Futurista restomod.

Called the Delta Safarista and based on an Integrale 16V donor car, this rally-ready recreation features an entirely new body, with the two rear doors removed and radically extended fender flares taking their place.

Safari-style bumpers mark it out obviously from the Futurista, while a small spoiler on top provides downforce. In keeping with its Group B rally-inspired billing, it also features mudflaps and under-body bashplates.

Like the Futurista, the Safarista uses a large amount of carbonfibre. The road-going car weighs just 1250kg, and it’s likely that this one is significantly lighter.

Amos says the Safarista has been designed with a philosophy of “functionality and durability over aesthetics”, which is a theme that carries over to the interior. All the mod-cons of the original Delta Integrale have been stripped out to save weight, leaving only two seats, a roll cage, a hydraulic handbrake and a racing-style display mounted to the exposed steering column.

Technical details haven’t been released, but Amos has confirmed that the Safarista will use a “fully upgraded” engine built by Autotecnica Motori, the Italian specialist that builds the 330bhp engines for the Futurista.

A motorsport-style sequential gearbox is used, while the car rides on adjustable suspension also “derived from motorsport”. Steel brake discs provide stopping power.

The Safarista will be built by Podium Advanced Technolgies, which builds the Futurista and Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus's endurance-racing cars.