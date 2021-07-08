BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Glickenhaus SCG 004S: 650bhp road-going supercar revealed
UP NEXT
Opel Manta name to return for new EV

Glickenhaus SCG 004S: 650bhp road-going supercar revealed

Race-bred, three-seater supercar packs 650bhp from a supercharged V8
News
1 min read
8 July 2021

American car maker Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has given its 650bhp 004S supercar a public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

The road-going supercar was presented at the festival with a gold exterior paint, black trim and a large rear spoiler, and took to the hill climb as part of the supercar run. It’s based on the track-only SCG 004C, and is powered by a supercharged V8 engine mated with a six-speed manual transmission. 

The car is handbuilt in Connecticut, and is described by the firm as “as a road car born on the track". It is expected to go on sale for £333,903 ($460,000), equipped with forged OZ wheels with Michelin pilot cup sport 2R tires and with an optional clear or tinted carbonfibre body option for an additional $70,000 (£50,811).

Other options include front and rear lifters, cabin-adjustable Bilstein shocks and an onboard fire suppression system.

Inside the car, the driver's seat is positioned centrally with two passenger seats placed behind, and the car is equipped with a reversing camera and infotainment screen with Bluetooth connectivity, a phone mount and USB charging outlets. 

The American firm was granted legal permission to produce its cars in the US (production was previously handled in Italy) with low volume manufacture approval back in 2017. It’s headed by American film director and financier James Glickenhaus.

READ MORE

Glickenhaus details 829bhp hypercar entry for Le Mans 2020

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG003S granted US production rights

Glickenhaus SCG003 revealed in Geneva

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£2,999
74,371miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Chevrolet Spark 1.0i Ls 5dr
2014
£3,295
44,523miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Move Up 3dr
2014
£3,450
80,500miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 Active 5dr
2014
£3,475
44,601miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Move With Style 5dr
2014
£3,490
88,175miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,490
84,110miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,495
39,398miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,499
66,771miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 Active 3dr
2014
£3,500
43,222miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Cupra Formentor VZ5 2021 FD hero front

Cupra Formentor VZ5 2021 review

1 Citroen C3 Aircross 2021 UK FD hero front

Citroen C3 Aircross Puretech 110 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i20N 2021 RHD UK FD hero front

Hyundai i20 N 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Ioniq 5 2021 FD Norway plates hero front

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Ultimate 73kWh AWD 2021 UK review

1 Suzuki Jimny Commercial 2021 FD hero front

Suzuki Jimny LCV 2021 review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 8 July 2021

Glickenhaus?, bit samey, like three car designs morphed together, not much imagination.

Latest Drives

1 Cupra Formentor VZ5 2021 FD hero front

Cupra Formentor VZ5 2021 review

1 Citroen C3 Aircross 2021 UK FD hero front

Citroen C3 Aircross Puretech 110 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i20N 2021 RHD UK FD hero front

Hyundai i20 N 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Ioniq 5 2021 FD Norway plates hero front

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Ultimate 73kWh AWD 2021 UK review

1 Suzuki Jimny Commercial 2021 FD hero front

Suzuki Jimny LCV 2021 review

View all latest drives