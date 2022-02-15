BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Audi takes A4 Allroad and A6 Allroad off sale in UK
UP NEXT
Triumph reveals first electric TE-1 motorbike

Audi takes A4 Allroad and A6 Allroad off sale in UK

Off-road-ready estates are no longer available to order and future generations won't come here
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
15 February 2022

Audi has ended UK sales of the rugged A4 Allroad and A6 Allroad estates and has no intention of importing any future generations. 

The decision was taken due to the variants accounting for only a small proportion of sales for their respective model lines.

Audi sold 292 examples of the A4 Allroad in 2021, for example, compared with 446 of the significantly more potent and expensive RS4 Avant, accounting for just over a thirtieth of total A4 sales.

Related articles

The larger A6 Allroad was an even slower seller, shifting just 256 units in the UK last year, less than half the number of RS6 Avants sold in the same period and just 4.4% of A6 sales.

Neither variant is now available to configure on Audi UK's website, and a spokesman confirmed to Autocar that the German brand has no plans to bring any future Allroad models here.

The A6 Allroad is expected to be updated in line with a mid-life refresh for the A6 in the next 12 months and the A4 will enter an all-new generation next year.

Despite taking the Allroad derivatives off sale in the UK, Audi has given no indication that it plans to axe them entirely. 

The decision to pull the Allroad models from sale also suggests that Audi has no plans to bring a similarly conceived, jacked-up version of the A3 here. Thought to adopt the Citycarver moniker, it has been spotted testing in near-production-read form and is expected to be revealed in the coming months.

Car Review
Audi A6 Avant
Audi A6 Avant 2018 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

The A1 Citycarver – a raised and more rugged take on Audi's supermini – also no longer appears on Audi's UK configurator. 

Audi's decision to take the cars off sale follows the 2020 exit of Volkswagen's rugged Passat Alltrack estate and Mercedes-Benz's more recent decision to not bring the new C-Class All-Terrain here.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Audi A8 TFSIe 2022 first drive review lead

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review
1 Vahxuall Astra 2022 european first drive tracking front

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS sport turismo LHD UK 2022 review tracking front

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage tgdi 3 2022 UK first drive review lead

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Panamera 4 ehybrid sport turismo 2022 UK review tracking front

Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Audi A6 Avant 2018 road test review - hero front

Audi A6 Avant

Audi's different take on a top-end estate focuses on refinement and tech appeal

Read our review
Back to top

Used cars for sale

 Audi A6 1.8 Tfsi Black Edition 4dr S Tronic
2016
£14,999
9,063miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Audi A6 2.0 Tdi Ultra S Line 4dr
2016
£15,100
70,759miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View details
Audi A6 2.0 Tdi Ultra Se Executive 4dr S Tronic
2017
£15,495
86,250miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Audi A6 2.0 Tdi Ultra Se 5dr
2015
£15,600
51,150miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Audi A6 2.0 Tdi Ultra Black Edition 4dr S Tronic
2015
£15,950
81,924miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Audi A6 3.0 Tdi Quattro Se 4dr S Tronic
2015
£15,994
63,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Audi A6 2.0 Tdi Ultra S Line 4dr
2016
£16,190
53,250miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View details
Audi A6 2.0 Tdi Ultra Black Edition 4dr
2015
£16,500
68,000miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View details
Audi A6 2.0 Tdi Ultra Se Executive 4dr
2016
£16,655
44,001miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Audi A8 TFSIe 2022 first drive review lead

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review
1 Vahxuall Astra 2022 european first drive tracking front

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS sport turismo LHD UK 2022 review tracking front

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage tgdi 3 2022 UK first drive review lead

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Panamera 4 ehybrid sport turismo 2022 UK review tracking front

Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

View all latest drives