BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Audi RS Q3 removed from sale in the UK
UP NEXT
Jeep Wrangler to go electric and range-extender from 2028

Audi RS Q3 removed from sale in the UK

Hot SUV bows out with production capacity fulfilled, leaving just one five-cylinder UK model on sale
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
28 November 2023

The Audi RS Q3 performance SUV has been removed from sale in the UK, along with its Sportback sibling, with no timeline placed on their return.

A spokesperson for Audi UK confirmed the models “have been closed for ordering” because the “volume of orders taken has now filled our current production capacity into 2024”.

Audi sold 95 examples of the regular RS Q3 and 191 examples of the more rakish RS Q3 Sportback in the UK during the first nine months of 2023 - and demand has remained sufficiently strong for the firm to fulfil existing production capacity.

Related articles

It has yet to be confirmed whether either model will go back on sale in 2024, after orders from this year have been fulfilled.

The withdrawal from sale comes as Audi is readying its new Q3, which is due to arrive in 2025. Prototypes have recently been spotted testing, revealing an overall profile inspired by the Q6 E-tron, slimmer headlights, a new grille design and flush door handles. 

This could be followed by an electric replacement for the RS Q3 as part of the Audi RS line-up going EV-only by the end of the decade, bringing a significant performance increase and a name change to RS Q4, in line with the brand’s new naming strategy.

The current RS Q3 uses Audi’s revered 2.5-litre five-cylinder turbocharged engine and, until it was removed from sale, it was one of only two cars available in the UK with this engine.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Audi RS Q3 2020 road test review - hero front

Audi RS Q3

Audi’s second-generation small performance SUV gets angrier looks and more power - but can it deliver driver appeal too?

Read our review
Back to top

The other is the RS3 Saloon, which uses the same 394bhp powerplant and was temporarily removed from sale earlier this year.

Car Review
Audi RS Q3
Audi RS Q3 2020 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

With the RS Q3 off sale, the most powerful variant of the Q3 available in the UK is now the Q3 TFSIe hybrid, which uses a 241bhp 1.4-litre turbocharged four-pot and electric motor for a 0-62mph time of 7.3sec. This model is available from £51,500 – £13,460 less than the RS Q3 before it went off sale.

Customers can still order the range-topping RS Q8 SUV, as well as the technically related RS3 Saloon. Alongside the RS Q8, the RS Q3 is the only other Audi Sport SUV in the manufacturer's line-up.

used Audi RS Q3 cars for sale

Audi RS Q3 2.5 TFSI Audi Sport Edition Sportback S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£46,590
38,779miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi RS Q3 2.5 TFSI S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£25,995
30,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi RS Q3 AVANT 2.5 TFSI Audi Sport Edition S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£56,000
7,370miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi RS Q3 2.5 TFSI Vorsprung Sportback S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£58,576
9,831miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi RS Q3 2.5 TFSI Vorsprung S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£57,450
6,750miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi RS Q3 2.5 TFSI Audi Sport Edition Sportback S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£55,620
9,605miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi RS Q3 AVANT 2.5 TFSI Sportback S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£42,000
33,123miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi Q3 2.5 TFSI Vorsprung Sportback S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£48,675
39,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi RS Q3 SPORTBACK 2.5 TFSI Vorsprung Sportback S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£49,526
29,981miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 117 cars
Powered By

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives