Audi RS Q3 removed from sale in the UK

The Audi RS Q3 performance SUV has been removed from sale in the UK, along with its Sportback sibling, with no timeline placed on their return.

A spokesperson for Audi UK confirmed the models “have been closed for ordering” because the “volume of orders taken has now filled our current production capacity into 2024”.

Audi sold 95 examples of the regular RS Q3 and 191 examples of the more rakish RS Q3 Sportback in the UK during the first nine months of 2023 - and demand has remained sufficiently strong for the firm to fulfil existing production capacity.

It has yet to be confirmed whether either model will go back on sale in 2024, after orders from this year have been fulfilled.

The withdrawal from sale comes as Audi is readying its new Q3, which is due to arrive in 2025. Prototypes have recently been spotted testing, revealing an overall profile inspired by the Q6 E-tron, slimmer headlights, a new grille design and flush door handles.

This could be followed by an electric replacement for the RS Q3 as part of the Audi RS line-up going EV-only by the end of the decade, bringing a significant performance increase and a name change to RS Q4, in line with the brand’s new naming strategy.

The current RS Q3 uses Audi’s revered 2.5-litre five-cylinder turbocharged engine and, until it was removed from sale, it was one of only two cars available in the UK with this engine.