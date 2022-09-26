Used car buying guide: Lamborghini Gallardo

There’s a good reason why Lamborghini’s signature colour is yellow. It’s because such an exuberant colour works perfectly on exuberant cars – the marque’s specialty.

The Lamborghini Gallardo is a prime example, although not an arm-and-a-leg expensive one. In fact, you can now buy one for less than a new top-end BMW 5 Series.

Introduced in 2003, the Gallardo first received a mid-mounted 5.0-litre V10 with 493bhp. It sends power to all four wheels through a single-clutch automated manual for those who desire flappy paddles or a conventional six-speed manual for purists. Either way, you will be rendered positively speechless after experiencing the Gallardo’s 10-cylinder speed and sound.

You won’t mistake its noise for anything else on the road – except maybe an Audi R8. Of course, having 10 cylinders already sets it apart from most cars, but you will also find it has a deeper, angrier tone than the howling Lexus LFA and Porsche Carrera GT.

To hear its glorious symphony at full volume, you will need the droptop Spyder that arrived in 2006. That car gained an uprated engine (the coupé made the switch a year earlier), with a mighty 513bhp at its disposal.