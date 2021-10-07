BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Audi R8 Performance RWD brings 562bhp for £126,885
New Mazda CX-60, CX-80 and MX-30 PHEV due from 2022

New Audi R8 Performance RWD brings 562bhp for £126,885

Rear-driven model receives a power and torque boost to bring it into line with top-rung Quattro
7 October 2021

The rear-driven version of the Audi R8 supercar has been uprated for 2022 with more power, more torque and enhanced dynamic performance.

Previously known as the R8 V10 RWD, it's now called the R8 Performance RWD, meaning every R8 is now a Performance model. 

Although its overall design is left untouched, revisions underneath aim to put "the R8 model range more firmly in the top position". 

The 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 – shared with the Lamborghini Hurácan – remains but now produces 562bhp and 406lb ft (increases of 30bhp and 7lb ft), so the new variant can hit 62mph from rest in just 3.7sec and reach a top speed of 204mph. 

As before, power is sent through a seven-speed S tronic automatic gearbox and a mechanical limited-slip differential.

Both coupé and convertible versions of the rear-driven R8 continue to be available, tipping the scales at 1590kg and 1695kg respectively. 

New for the R8 Performance RWD is an optional Dynamic steering set-up that "provides even more precise reaction and feedback" in corners and makes low-speed manoeuvres easier. 

The Performance RWD is largely identical to the four-wheel-drive Quattro range-topper, save for subtle differences in badging. As standard, it comes with 19in twin-spoke alloy wheels, Nappa leather sports seats, Audi's 12.3in Virtual Cockpit digital display and colour-coded sideblades.

An optional Edition package, offered on both RWD and Quattro models, adds bronze 20in wheels, carbonfibre side blades, black badging, a Bang & Olufsen sound system and red brake callipers – which on four-wheel-drive cars are paired with carbon-ceramic brake discs. 

Orders for the R8 Performance RWD will be taken from 21 October, with prices starting at £126,885 for the coupé and £135,575 for the convertible. 

BlahBlah43 7 October 2021
What a lovely thing.

