New Audi R8 Performance RWD brings 562bhp for £126,885

The rear-driven version of the Audi R8 supercar has been uprated for 2022 with more power, more torque and enhanced dynamic performance.

Previously known as the R8 V10 RWD, it's now called the R8 Performance RWD, meaning every R8 is now a Performance model.

Although its overall design is left untouched, revisions underneath aim to put "the R8 model range more firmly in the top position".

The 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 – shared with the Lamborghini Hurácan – remains but now produces 562bhp and 406lb ft (increases of 30bhp and 7lb ft), so the new variant can hit 62mph from rest in just 3.7sec and reach a top speed of 204mph.

As before, power is sent through a seven-speed S tronic automatic gearbox and a mechanical limited-slip differential.

Both coupé and convertible versions of the rear-driven R8 continue to be available, tipping the scales at 1590kg and 1695kg respectively.

New for the R8 Performance RWD is an optional Dynamic steering set-up that "provides even more precise reaction and feedback" in corners and makes low-speed manoeuvres easier.