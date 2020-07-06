BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Audi Q4 E-tron Sportback: electric SUV will be revealed tomorrow
UP NEXT
2021 Hyundai 45: new electric crossover caught on video

Audi Q4 E-tron Sportback: electric SUV will be revealed tomorrow

Audi's third electric SUV will be unveiled on Tuesday evening; latest spy shots preview Jaguar I-Pace rival's design
News
2 mins read
6 July 2020

Audi will unveil the third member of its E-tron electric car family - the Q4 E-tron Sportback SUV - tomorrow evening.

The Jaguar I-Pace rival was recently seen in disguised prototype form, showing design familiarity with the larger E-tron Sportback SUV-coupé. Audi confirmed via social media that the production model will be shown at a virtual world premiere, beginning at 6:15pm UK time. 

Details of the new electric model are yet to be revealed, but we can glean some information about the production car from last year's Q4 E-tron concept. That's 4.59m long and 1.9m wide  - slightly shorter and wider than today’s Audi Q5. Comparing the concept and spied prototype suggests the overall shape hasn’t changed dramatically. 

Audi claims the concept has the interior space of a larger model, thanks to the substantial 2.77-metre wheelbase and lack of a transmission tunnel.

The Q4 E-tron will be the first Audi to sit on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB bespoke EV platform; the E-tron and E-tron Sportback sit atop an adapted ICE car platform. 

The Q4 E-tron concept has a dual-motor powertrain comprising a 202bhp, 229lb ft motor powering the rear axle and a smaller motor powering the front wheels when traction is lost or full power is requested. The total system output is put at 302bhp. 

That's combined with an 82kWh battery pack yielding a WLTP-certified 280-mile range and the ability to charge at up to 125kW - resulting in an 80% charge in just half an hour.

Expect the production Q4 E-tron Sportback to go on sale before the end of 2021. 

READ MORE:

Audi reveals Q4 E-tron electric SUV ahead of 2020 sales

Audi E-tron S and E-tron S Sportback revealed as hot electric SUVs

Audi A9 E-tron: electric luxury saloon due by 2024

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Mini JCW GP 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    6 July 2020
    First Drive
    Mini JCW GP 2020 UK review
    The fastest production Mini yet has 302bhp, a 0-62mph time of just 5.2sec and...
  • Ford Kuga 2020 road test review - hero front
    3 July 2020
    Car review
    Ford Kuga
    SUV practicality, Focus underpinnings, plug-in hybrid tech: is this another...
  • Alpina B3 2020 first drive review - hero front
    3 July 2020
    First Drive
    Alpina B3 2020 review
    Bavaria's alternative M3 gets an added injection of performance and...

Read our review

Car review
Audi E-tron 55 Quattro 2019 road test review - hero front

Audi E-tron Quattro

Zero-emissions, all-paw SUV leads Germany’s charge to electrification

Read our review
Back to top
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1

FRI2

6 July 2020

All Audi E-Trons are No-trons. Already old, too expensive and non-competitive. Just Go away and leave us alone

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Mini JCW GP 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    6 July 2020
    First Drive
    Mini JCW GP 2020 UK review
    The fastest production Mini yet has 302bhp, a 0-62mph time of just 5.2sec and...
  • Ford Kuga 2020 road test review - hero front
    3 July 2020
    Car review
    Ford Kuga
    SUV practicality, Focus underpinnings, plug-in hybrid tech: is this another...
  • Alpina B3 2020 first drive review - hero front
    3 July 2020
    First Drive
    Alpina B3 2020 review
    Bavaria's alternative M3 gets an added injection of performance and...