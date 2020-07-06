Audi Q4 E-tron Sportback: electric SUV will be revealed tomorrow

Audi will unveil the third member of its E-tron electric car family - the Q4 E-tron Sportback SUV - tomorrow evening.

The Jaguar I-Pace rival was recently seen in disguised prototype form, showing design familiarity with the larger E-tron Sportback SUV-coupé. Audi confirmed via social media that the production model will be shown at a virtual world premiere, beginning at 6:15pm UK time.

Meet the next Q generation: Make sure to tune in and watch the online #worldpremiere of the #Audi #Q4 Sportback #etron concept on July 7, at 7.15 p.m. CEST. pic.twitter.com/37r4GyWly9 — AudiOfficial (@AudiOfficial) July 5, 2020

Details of the new electric model are yet to be revealed, but we can glean some information about the production car from last year's Q4 E-tron concept. That's 4.59m long and 1.9m wide - slightly shorter and wider than today’s Audi Q5. Comparing the concept and spied prototype suggests the overall shape hasn’t changed dramatically.

Audi claims the concept has the interior space of a larger model, thanks to the substantial 2.77-metre wheelbase and lack of a transmission tunnel.

The Q4 E-tron will be the first Audi to sit on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB bespoke EV platform; the E-tron and E-tron Sportback sit atop an adapted ICE car platform.

The Q4 E-tron concept has a dual-motor powertrain comprising a 202bhp, 229lb ft motor powering the rear axle and a smaller motor powering the front wheels when traction is lost or full power is requested. The total system output is put at 302bhp.

That's combined with an 82kWh battery pack yielding a WLTP-certified 280-mile range and the ability to charge at up to 125kW - resulting in an 80% charge in just half an hour.

Expect the production Q4 E-tron Sportback to go on sale before the end of 2021.

