Audi Q3 45 TFSIe is brand’s first compact SUV plug-in

Audi has introduced its first plug-in hybrid compact SUVs in the form of the new Q3 45 TFSI e and Q3 Sportback 45 TFSI e models.

The electrified SUVs, which are available to order from Spring 2021, mate a four-cylinder 1.4 TFSI petrol engine with a permanently excited synchronous electric motor for a combined 242bhp and claimed 31 miles of electric-only range.

According to Audi, both variants generate 295 lb-ft of torque. Power is delivered to the wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission, allowing the SUVs to sprint 0-62mph in 7.3sec with a top speed of 130mph.

Several driving modes will be offered: in the main ‘Auto-Hybrid’ mode.the electric motor supports the engine when overtaking and accelerating from low speeds.In EV only mode both cars can cover 31 miles at speeds of up to 87mph, says Audi.

Additional ‘Battery Hold’ and ‘Battery Charge’ modes either maintain or top up the battery, while Comfort, Auto, Dynamic and Individual profiles allow the driver to fine tune the SUVs’ steering, engine and transmission response.

Four trim options are on offer for the Q3, spanning Technik, S line, Black Edition and the range-topping Vorsprung specification options. The coupé-inspired Q3 Sportback can be selected with all of these except the Technik.

Audi has yet to reveal pricing for the new Q3 45 TFSI e and Q3 Sportback 45 TFSI e models, saying only that this will be confirmed closer to launch.

READ MORE

Audi R8 and TT face axe as maker reviews line-up

Audi A9 E-tron: electric luxury saloon due in 2024

New Audi Q5 Sportback to join facelifted SUV range