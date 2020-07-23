BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Audi Q5 Sportback to join facelifted SUV range
UP NEXT
Audi developing vehicle-to-grid charging system for EVs

New Audi Q5 Sportback to join facelifted SUV range

Latest spy shots confirm the rakish SUV has a sportier look than the standard Q5
News
2 mins read
23 July 2020

Audi will complement its latest Q5 with a Sportback model that's expected to be revealed later this year - and new spy shots give us an almost unimpeded look at the rakish SUV’s design.

A thinly disguised mule has been spotted going through its paces at the Nürburgring, revealing a lower, more coupé-like roofline and sportier profile than the standard Q5, as well as a unique tailgate and rear bumper design. It follows on from last year’s launch of the Q3 Sportback as a rebodied version of the standard Q3.

Underneath, the Sportback will be mechanically the same as the recently facelifted Q5, gaining mild-hybrid tech and new infotainment.

It is likely to be launched with a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel. However, two more diesel variants, including a V6, plus a pair of 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engines are expected to be added later, as well as a hybrid.

The launch engine will be equipped with a belt-integrated starter/generator for 12V mild-hybrid functionality, which allows for engine-off coasting.

It will also be able to activate the engine start/stop function below 13.7mph and sport the standard Q5’s twin-dosing selective catalytic reduction (SCR) set-up, which reduces NOx emissions. In all, these features should allow the Sportback to match the Q5’s 43.6-44.4mpg WLTP cycle economy figures. Expect performance to match the standard SUV's, too.

As the Nürburgring shots suggest, Audi is expected to offer the Q5 sportback with a bespoke chassis tune. It shouldn’t be dramatically different from the standard model, but expect stiffer spring and damper rates in keeping with the sportier look.

Inside, the Q5 Sportback will benefit from a new free-standing central 10.0in touchscreen infotainment system, although rear head space is likely to be less than in the standard Q5 because of the Sportback’s lower roofline.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Read our review

Car review
Audi Q5

Audi Q5

Audi replaces the best-selling Q5 SUV with a model very much on the same theme, but does more sophistication make it a more compelling option than the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC or the Volvo XC60?

Read our review
Back to top

Expect the Sportback to command a modest premium over the likely £44,200 asking price for the regular SUV.

READ MORE

Facelifted Audi Q5 gains mild-hybrid tech and new infotainment 

Audi Sport expands hot SUV line-up with RS Q3 Sportback 

2020 Audi SQ7 and SQ8 gain new 500bhp petrol V8

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1

Just Saying

23 July 2020
No wonder I'm the only one to post... Nothing.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week