BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Audi to launch first cars with full Rivian software stack in 2028
UP NEXT
New Porsche 'M1' SUV to use front-biased 4WD system

Audi to launch first cars with full Rivian software stack in 2028

Audi is testing mules in partnership with Rivian already; new tech will cut complexity, add functionality

Felix Page
News
3 mins read
5 September 2025

Audi will launch its first cars with a Rivian-developed software stack in 2028, marking a step change in the way it develops its cars and the features they include. 

The Volkswagen ID 1, launching in 2027, will be the first VW Group production car to use Rivian elements, but Audi will be the first brand from the group to bring a car to market with a complete software architecture developed in partnership with the Californian outfit, with which VWG established a software joint venture last year.

That's because "Audi has the highest requirements when it comes to functionality", said CEO Gernot Döllner - plus, the heightened efficiencies and reduced complexity brought by the new technology will tie into the German brand’s push for clearer and simpler operations.

"It's 2028 where we'll see it in the market. We are heavily working on it with the Rivian-Volkswagen joint venture, building up mules right now and working intensively together, so the first cars are already on their way,” Döllner told Autocar.

He revealed that the technology will be introduced in a pair of all-new cars – “if you take a step like that, you do it in a new platform” – which occupy different market segments. 

Inside Rivian: the start-up teaching VW how to make better EVs

“From there, we’ll roll it out from these two models, step-by-step, to the complete line-up.”

Döllner gave no clues to what these first two models will be, but the company is likely to launch its first car on the VW Group's new 'SSP' modular architecture around 2028, so that would seem a likely candidate for the new software stack.

He added the stack will have significant implications for the production and capabilities of next-generation Audi models. 

“It means for us, first of all, reducing complexity. In developing the car, we will have much leaner and faster processes in the way we develop the car.

"Over-the-air updates are an integral part of that strategy, so we are more flexible to add functionality or to fix things that are maybe imperfect, and it also helps us to focus our organisation: that software-defined architecture also brings complexity reduction."

Audi's development of a new software-defined family of vehicles comes as it renews its focus on traditional physical controls in pursuit of greater usability - as demonstrated by the new Concept C show car.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

BYD Atto 2 review 2025 001
BYD Atto 2
6
BYD Atto 2
XPENG G6 review 2025 001 front tracking
Xpeng G6
Xpeng G6
BYD Seal 6 DM i review 2025 013
BYD Seal 06 DM-i
BYD Seal 06 DM-i
Peugeot 2008 GT lead
Peugeot 2008
7
Peugeot 2008
Volkswagen Amarok dynamic tracking
Volkswagen Amarok
7
Volkswagen Amarok

View all car reviews

Back to top

The two approaches would seem at odds with each other, but Döllner said digital and analogue elements "fit together perfectly".

"You have less virtual buttons in the car and more haptic elements, because that's definitely the customer requirement we get from the market: customers want to have specific functions and direct access. And  it gives us the ability to to bring back materiality to the interior of the car - that real metal feeling, the 'Audi click', so also emotion.

"But underneath it's a central computer unit with zonal computers behind, so that's no contradiction - it fits together."

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Volkswagen Touran cars for sale

 Volkswagen Touran 1.5 TSI EVO R-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£18,500
47,707miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Touran 1.6 TDI SE Family Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£14,475
56,024miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Touran 1.5 TSI EVO R-Line DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£18,595
67,679miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Touran 1.5 TSI EVO SEL DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£20,999
50,409miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Touran 1.6 TDI SE DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£12,548
76,747miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Touran 1.6 TDI BlueMotion Tech SE DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£15,495
34,900miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen TOURAN 1.6 TDI BlueMotion Tech SE DSG Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£8,390
69,140miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Touran 1.6 TDI SE Family DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£14,450
51,014miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Touran 2.0 TDI SE Family Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£19,895
26,396miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 294 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

BYD Atto 2 review 2025 001
BYD Atto 2
6
BYD Atto 2
XPENG G6 review 2025 001 front tracking
Xpeng G6
Xpeng G6
BYD Seal 6 DM i review 2025 013
BYD Seal 06 DM-i
BYD Seal 06 DM-i
Peugeot 2008 GT lead
Peugeot 2008
7
Peugeot 2008
Volkswagen Amarok dynamic tracking
Volkswagen Amarok
7
Volkswagen Amarok

View all car reviews