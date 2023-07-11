BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Audi considers third-party EV platform amid SSP delays
UP NEXT
Electric Fiat 500 demand spikes after firm introduces £3000 grant

Audi considers third-party EV platform amid SSP delays

Sources say Audi board will meet this week to discuss potential suppliers, including several Chinese firms
Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
11 July 2023

Audi board members will meet this week to consider purchasing the rights to a third-party electric vehicle platform, according to sources close to the German car maker.

The move comes after delays to the Scalable Systems Platform (SSP) being developed by Audi's parent company, the Volkswagen Group.

The new modular structure, which is planned to support an 800-volt electric architecture and new-generation battery packs, has been delayed by continual engineering setbacks. It is now not expected to underpin new Audi models until 2029 at the earliest - some three years after the SSP's planned debut in a production car. 

Related articles

The reported three-year delay in the introduction of the SSP has led to a similar hold-up for the Volkswagen Group's Project Trinity – a new electric vehicle line-up originally conceived to kick off with a liftback style saloon but now expected to launch as a mid-sized SUV-style crossover prior to the addition of further models.

Audi has been banking on Project Trinity for a range of new electric vehicle models.

The Volkswagen Group's existing Modular Electric Toolkit (MEB) and Premium Platform Electric (PPE) structures have been deemed unsuitable for these models, a high-ranking Audi official told Autocar.

Audi's efforts to source a third-party platform to increase its competitiveness in China's booming electric vehicle market are claimed to have attracted the seal of approval from Volkswagen Group CEO, Oliver Blume.

Secrecy surrounds a possible platform partner. However, Audi is said to have already entered into talks with a number of Chinese-based companies offering platforms.

Candidates include Geely, whose Scalable Electric Architecture (SEA) platform is already used by its own Polestar, Zeekr, Smart, Lotus and Volvo brands as well as an electric vehicle joint venture operated by Geely and Chinese internet and tech company Baidu under the name Jidu.

Geely has close links to Audi rival Mercedes-Benz through its 50% shareholding in Smart, though it has reiterated earlier plans for the SEA platform, saying it is “open-source and open to supply to other car makers”.

Car Review
Audi E-tron Quattro
Audi E-tron 55 Quattro 2019 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Contract manufacturer Foxconn is another possibility. It has developed its own Mobility In Harmony (MIH) platform for electric vehicles. Also under the spotlight in Audi's efforts to source a suitable electric platform is BYD, which recently established its own third-party electric vehicle component supply business called FinDreams.

Audi is currently building a new factory in partnership with First Automobile Works (FAW) in China for the production of PPE-based models, including the upcoming A6 E-tron and Q6 E-tron.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Audi E-tron 55 Quattro 2019 road test review - hero front

Audi E-tron Quattro

Zero-emissions, all-paw SUV leads Germany’s charge to electrification

Read our review
Back to top

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives