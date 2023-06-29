Audi replaces CEO days after VW Group boss says brand is 'lagging'

Audi will replace CEO Markus Duesmann with Gernot Döllner – the current head of product for the Volkswagen Group – from 1 September.

The announcement of Duesmann’s exit comes shortly after Audi's Capital Markets Day, when Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume admitted that the brand's line-up is “lagging the competition”. He added that its “massive potential” has not been fulfilled in recent years, and that “we also faced severe software problems that delayed the launch plan of exciting electric products”.

Manfred Döss, chairman of Audi’s supervisory board, said in a statement: “At this point in time, Gernot Döllner is the right person to further strengthen the company’s product strategy and its position in key markets. Together with the entire board of management, he will add the next chapter to Audi’s successful strategy implementation.”

Döss added that Audi will be able to build on the “cornerstones” laid by Duesmann, including the brand’s electrification strategy.