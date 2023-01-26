Audi Activesphere is self-driving 4x4 saloon with pick-up bed

The Audi Activesphere has arrived as the final entrant into Sphere series of concept cars, following the Grandsphere luxury saloon, Skysphere convertible and Urbansphere MPV.

The 4x4 gives a concrete indication of Audi's plans for a radical new approach to car design, which will coincide with a push towards high-level autonomous capability and an exploration of new market segments.

As the name suggests, it has been conceived with a focus on catering to ‘active’ lifestyles and so touts impressive levels of functionality and off-road ability among its claimed attributes.

Its relative readiness to evolve into a production car is evident, and Audi designers have confirmed that elements including the swollen rear haunches, reshaped Singleframe front grille and trick dynamic OLED lighting patterns are destined for the road.

Audi design boss Marc Lichte said the company’s board of directors “fell in love” when presented with the concept – but also that a launch is unlikely before 2026, because the company’s priority in the next three years is “the biggest product launch in history of Audi”, with existing models including the Audi A3, Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi Q5 and Audi Q7 due to be replaced before any new model lines are introduced.

Lichte added that a production version of the Activesphere wouldn't necessarily replace any current car but hinted at the potential for it to inspire a 4x4-flavoured version of the electric replacements for the A6 saloon and rakish Audi A7 Sportback.

He said: “Today we have the Audi A6 – a low-floor vehicle – or the Audi A7, and there's an [A6] Allroad. So, for example, maybe this is the future: Audi Allroad 2.0.”