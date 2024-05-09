BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Audi A1 designer on how he's shaped Zeekr
UP NEXT
Bentley replaces W12 with 740bhp, 50-mile plug-in hybrid

Audi A1 designer on how he's shaped Zeekr

Stefan Sielaff tells all on the future of Zeekr and the differences between working in Europe and China
Mark Tisshaw
News
4 mins read
9 May 2024

Stefan Sielaff has been one of the most prominent car designers of the past few decades, working mainly for the Volkswagen Group leading the design of Bentley and Audi among numerous other roles.

In September 2021, he succeeded Peter Horbury as Geely’s global design boss, overseeing all of the Chinese brand’s marques. His arrival coincided with the launch of Zeekr, a new electric car brand with global aspirations. We caught up with Sielaff at the recent Beijing motor show to talk Zeekr, and the different way that Chinese cars are designed and created.

How do you create a new brand like Zeekr from scratch?

In the beginning, you define the brand, the brand philosophy, the corporate identity, the birthmark, the visual identity. This is all originating in the design department and is very, very important. Then the products and the brand statement are connected with each other, which is a very Western way of thinking. But I have the feeling that the Chinese OEMs are starting to understand this [brands] very well and put a lot of focus on this.

Related articles

How does Zeekr differ from other Geely-backed brands Lynk&Co and Polestar?

The positioning is higher than Lynk&Co but not necessarily higher than Polestar. Nevertheless, I think Zeekr is going to be more luxurious than Polestar. Polestar is very specific, almost dogmatic in a positive way, but delivering fantastic and homogeneous products. Zeekr has something that Chinese customers appreciate quite a lot, products not always looking like coming out of one mould, which we Europeans like. I always describe the design philosophy that we do certain chapters and then we mutate again. 

Why are so many new brands popping up?

It is to do with electric cars. It’s a phenomenon that we say 100 years ago, when new producers popped up all over the world but of course not everybody survived. Only the fittest survive when it’s like this and that’s the case in the Chinese industry as well. There are new brands popping up and some will be successful and survive and succeed, some others will fail.

Are you designing a western car to take to China or a Chinese car to take to the west?

We are definitely doing a global product. We have 33 nationalities in the design department, which automatically generates a global attitude. Of course our focus is on China, but we are not doing a Chinese car. We do it as a global design and product. This is not so dramatic, because we observe a lot of expectations of Chinese customers that are not so different to the rest of the world.

What factor does speed play in the development of Chinese cars?

It’s not only the speed of design, it's the speed of the whole development process. The Zeekr 007 was developed in two years from the first sketch to the finished product. We have everything in the design studio in Gothenburg to build analogue models but even more important is the software and virtual reality technology we have. Minute by minute we can send data to engineers for a simultaneous exchange and we do VR presentations every week where our CEO can be in China. We can walk around models with VR, and see each other as avatars.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

mini cooper se review 2024 01 front cornering
Mini Cooper SE review
8
Mini Cooper SE review
jeep grand cherokee review 2024 01 front cornering
Jeep Grand Cherokee
6
Jeep Grand Cherokee
bentley bentayga mulliner ewb review 202401 front cornering
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase
8
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase
Renault Twizy front three quarter lead
Used Renault Twizy 2012-2021 review
6
Used Renault Twizy 2012-2021 review
ferrari sf90 xx spider review 2024 24 cornering front
Ferrari SF90 XX and Spider review
8
Ferrari SF90 XX and Spider review

View all car reviews

Back to top

How does that compare to other car makers you’ve worked at?

Volkswagen is now on a four year delivery channel, and they want to accelerate as well. I think it is sometimes quite difficult for a traditional car maker to do certain processes all of a sudden, quicker, or cut processes because it's the way they've done it for 100 years. The quality proves they’re right, as whatever you get from Volkswagen or Audi is top quality, but generally Geely is able to do the same now in a shorter period of time.

How have you found working at a Chinese car company?

China is quite a special case. They are a bit more open for the world and I find it quite satisfying. Also there’s the fact that things are happening very fast, with faster decisions. There is not another kind of authority or another group of people who have to discuss and decide, and this helps accelerate the development process a lot instead of really re-cooking things again and again. The investment and budgets are there also; we’re not getting overwhelmed and we have to control the budget, but at least we have it. At the end of my career, this is quite satisfying to be honest.

Advertisement

Mark Tisshaw

mark-tisshaw-autocar
Title: Editor

Mark is a journalist with more than a decade of top-level experience in the automotive industry. He first joined Autocar in 2009, having previously worked in local newspapers. He has held several roles at Autocar, including news editor, deputy editor, digital editor and his current position of editor, one he has held since 2017.

From this position he oversees all of Autocar’s content across the print magazine, autocar.co.uk website, social media, video, and podcast channels, as well as our recent launch, Autocar Business. Mark regularly interviews the very top global executives in the automotive industry, telling their stories and holding them to account, meeting them at shows and events around the world.

Mark is a Car of the Year juror, a prestigious annual award that Autocar is one of the main sponsors of. He has made media appearances on the likes of the BBC, and contributed to titles including What Car?Move Electric and Pistonheads, and has written a column for The Sun.

used cars for sale

Mazda Cx-5 2.0 SKYACTIV-G Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£20,498
20,101miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Toyota Corolla 1.8 VVT-h Design CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£16,298
33,436miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Hyundai Tucson 1.7 CRDi Blue Drive SE Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£10,298
56,095miles
Diesel
Manual
5
BMW 3 Series 2.0 330e 12kWh M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2021
£21,498
46,707miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
4
Peugeot 2008 50kWh GT Auto 5dr
2020
£15,998
14,711miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Toyota Gr Yaris 1.6T GR AWD Euro 6 3dr
2020
£24,998
23,519miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Hyundai Tucson 1.6 T-GDi SE Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£15,998
35,872miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech GT Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£16,498
30,453miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Fiat Tipo 1.0 Life Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£12,498
19,855miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
jason_recliner 9 May 2024

If he makes every model look as good as the Mix, Zeekr has a very bright future.

Latest Reviews

mini cooper se review 2024 01 front cornering
Mini Cooper SE review
8
Mini Cooper SE review
jeep grand cherokee review 2024 01 front cornering
Jeep Grand Cherokee
6
Jeep Grand Cherokee
bentley bentayga mulliner ewb review 202401 front cornering
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase
8
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase
Renault Twizy front three quarter lead
Used Renault Twizy 2012-2021 review
6
Used Renault Twizy 2012-2021 review
ferrari sf90 xx spider review 2024 24 cornering front
Ferrari SF90 XX and Spider review
8
Ferrari SF90 XX and Spider review

View all car reviews