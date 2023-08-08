BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Aston Martin to reveal new sports car next week
UP NEXT
Safest cars on sale in the UK

Aston Martin to reveal new sports car next week

Monterey Car Week will host the unveiling of the new model, thought to be the DB12 Volante convertible
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
8 August 2023

Aston Martin has confirmed that it will unveil a new model at Monterey Car Week, where it last year revealed the V12 Vantage Roadster.

It's yet to say which car will be making its debut, but recent spy shots confirm that the drop-top Volante version of the new DB12 grand tourer is nearly ready for showrooms.

The spy shots (below), taken at the Nürburgring in Germany, reveal that the DB12 Volante will receive minimal changes from the regular DB12.

Related articles

It swaps the coupé’s tin top for a folding fabric roof, which appears to be carried over from the outgoing DB11 Volante without substantial modification.

The key changes for the DB12 lie under the skin. The coupé was hailed as an “all-new car” by Aston Martin chairman Lawrence Stroll, with 80% of its make-up said to comprise new hardware.

Key to this overhaul is a heavily reworked interior, featuring the first infotainment touchscreen to have been developed in-house at Aston Marton. It replaces the switchgear-controlled display from the DB11, which had long outstayed its welcome by the standards of family hatchbacks, let alone £185,000 GTs.

Also gone is the option of V12 power, leaving Mercedes-AMG’s hand-built, twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 as the only engine. Here producing 671bhp and 590lb ft (34% more power than it did in the DB11), it's claimed to remove 100kg from over the front axle, consequently improving handling.

Camouflaged Aston Martin DB12 Volante driving around roundabout, front end

Dynamic improvements also come from a series of chassis revisions including reinforced braces, crossmembers and undertrays, said to make the DB12 around 7% stiffer than its predecessor.

The move to a convertible roof is expected to incur a significant weight penalty, due to additional chassis reinforcements; up from the coupé’s 1685kg kerb weight. For reference, the DB11 Volante weighed 110kg more than the equivalent coupé.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
aston martin db12 review 2023 01 cornering front

Aston Martin DB12

Grand tourer replacement for the DB11 packs a 671bhp V8, and has the Bentley Continental GT and Ferrari Roma in its sights

Read our review
Back to top

Camouflaged Aston Martin DB12 Volante driving around roundabout, rear end

Launching the Volante completes the refresh of the DB12, which is to be followed by an overhauled Vantage – described as a “complete hooligan” by Aston Martin's chief creative officer, Marek Reichman.

Car Review
Aston Martin DB12
aston martin db12 review 2023 01 cornering front
Read our full road test review
Read more

The DBS, meanwhile, has entered retirement. Product and marketing chief Alex Long told Autocar in January that the DBS 770 Ultimate was “the end of the DBS – the last DBS produced”.

Its V12 is likely to be reserved for limited-run specials in the vein of the new Valour, in which it's mated to a manual gearbox.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Speedraser 8 August 2023

So they finally fix the interior. Then they utterly obliterate Aston Martin by killing Aston Martin engines. Stroll and Moers should be drawn and quartered. Felisa is now added to that list. They wouldn't sell a DB8 -- they called it DB9 instead -- lest people think it was a mere V8. Now they're delighted to sell a DB12 that not only doesn't have a V12, but doesn't even have an Aston Martin engine. The V12  "surviving" in the mega-priced limited edition Valour doesn't count. This is an automotive tragedy. Stroll and Moers shoudl be drawn and quartered, and Felisa can join them.

Nickktod 8 August 2023

I don't understand this argument at all. Aston has 50 years history with V8s and 30 years with customer engines of various configurations. The last year Aston relied solely in house engines was 1993 - they sold 43 cars that year. The last British sports car brand to decide to dump customer engines in favour of in house units was TVR and it bankrupted them. All the most successful Astons over the years have had customer engines: the DB7 had a Jaguar straight six and a V12 derived from two Ford V6s, DB9 had the same V12, Vantage had a Jaguar V8, the DBX has an AMG V8, and the AMG V8 version of the DB11 was by far the better reviewed and more bought version over the in house V12 - no wonder theyre quietly dropping it for the DB12.

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives