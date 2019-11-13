From the archive: Vehicular pollution isn't really a problem

Garnier continued: "For too long already, the motor industry has taken the blame for, and paid for the research to reduce, pollution. In January, the president of General Motors [GM], Edward N. Cole, tossed the political ball into the petroleum industry's court, by calling in effect for the lead additives to be taken out of petrol, as this would cause 'a reduction in hydrocarbon emissions of about 40-100 parts per million.

"Tetraethyllead is added to petrol to raise the octane number, so its removal would call for lower compression rations and reduced engine efficiency."

This argument was only logical at the time, but by the end of the decade, we had learnt that lead ingestion has horrific effects on humans, including brain damage, hypertension and learning disorders in children and heart attacks, strokes, and other diseases related to blood pressure in adults. There has even been research indicating that it increases proprensity toward aggressive behaviours.

"If there were any evidence to indicate that harm is being done to people or plants by what is currently permitted to emerge from a car's exhaust," concluded Garnier, "we would be wholeheartedly behind the campaign for further drastic change. At the moment, there is no such evidence outside of Los Angeles and perhaps Oakland, up the coast. Whatever the motivations may be in the States, they seem neither to be well founded biologically nor even practicable."

To explain the issues, Autocar went to expert Charles Goodacre.

"First among the problems being drummed up," he began" is exhaust emissions of carbon monoxide, unbumt fuel as unburnt hydrocarbons et cetera in the exhaust gas, as emitted to the atmosphere from the exhaust pipe. Lately, a new troublemaker has been added to the list in the form of NOx from the fuel burning in the cylinder in the presence of air, a mixture of approximately 20% oxygen and 80% nitrogen.

"The oxygen oxidizes the nitrogen as well as the hydrocarbon fuel or petrol in the combustion process in the cylinder, thus producing NOx, which are claimed to discolour the atmosphere and encourage the formation of photochemical smog in the presence of strong sunlight. It has been estimated that in a city like Los Angeles, with five million cars, 8000 tons of CO, and 900-1000 tons of unburnt fuel are emitted into the city streets every day.

"Second, crankcase breather emissions, piston blowby of unburnt fuel and some leakage mainly under cold running conditions. Third, static emissions from the car after stops hot. These emissions come mainly when the carburettors absorb the heat rising from engine, causing the fuel to evaporate into the atmosphere. Also, there is the problem of evaporative loss in the petrol tank.