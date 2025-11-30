BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Alpine lifts lid on plan for two EV roadsters
UP NEXT
Nissan Leaf vs rivals: is the reinvented EV the crossover king?

Alpine lifts lid on plan for two EV roadsters

Brand to expand with drop-top next-gen A110 sports car and all-new A310 GT

James Attwood
News
2 mins read
30 November 2025

Alpine will have two convertibles in its line-up by 2030, with plans for drop-top versions of both its next-generation A110 sports car and its forthcoming Porsche 911-rivalling fastback GT.

The Renault Group’s performance brand is in the process of building a line-up of seven electric-only models by 2030. To that end it has already launched the A290 hot hatch and the A390 crossover.

The second-generation A110 will arrive next year as an electric successor to the current eight-year-old petrol-engined model, sitting on the new Alpine Performance Platform (APP) and offering both coupé and roadster bodystyles.

That bespoke sports car architecture allows the two new Alpine EVs to employ in-wheel motors, similar to those seen on the Renault 5 Turbo 3E mega-hatch, but the French firm hasn’t yet confirmed plans to put this technology (developed by British specialist Protean) into series-production cars.

The APP will also be used for a fastback GT, which is tipped to be called the A310, and Alpine has now confirmed that the four-seater will also be offered in both fixed- and folding-roof forms.

While Alpine has offered no firm details of the A310, it is expected to be aesthetically very similar to the new A110, which is set to move away from the retro cues of the current model to a futuristic new look that’s more closely aligned with the A390. It will, however, be a similar size to today’s petrol car.

Alpine UK’s general manager, Nicola Burnside, described the electric A110 as the start of the “next chapter”, adding: “It looks good, and it does look like an A110 should.”

Beyond the two sports cars, Alpine is working on an as-yet-unconfirmed seventh model that will arrive by 2030, which is set to be a large D- or E-segment SUV.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Cupra Leon VZ review 2025 002
Cupra Leon VZ
Cupra Leon VZ
Volvo XC60 review 2025 001
Volvo XC60
Volvo XC60
Fiat 500 Hybrid review 2025 001
Fiat 500 Hybrid
Fiat 500 Hybrid
will volvo xc40 recharge 16 1600x1067 0eeeb097 7c79 461a 93c4 4d1e4cd21a7e
Used Volvo XC40 Recharge 2021-2025 review
7
Used Volvo XC40 Recharge 2021-2025 review
Peugeot 308 GT Hybrid review 2025 032
Peugeot 308
Peugeot 308

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Alpine A110 2018 road test review hero front

Alpine A110

France’s revered sports car brand is back and chasing some heavyweight scalps

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Associate editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

used Alpine A110 cars for sale

 Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo GT DCT Euro 6 2dr
2022
£45,999
17,141miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alpine A110 COUPE 1.8 Turbo GT DCT Euro 6 2dr
2022
£47,760
8,395miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo DCT Euro 6 2dr
2023
£39,995
33,900miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Pure DCT Euro 6 2dr
2021
£40,495
25,135miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo GT DCT Euro 6 2dr
2022
£44,506
25,276miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Tour De Corse 75 DCT Euro 6 2dr
2022
£52,490
6,019miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Tour De Corse 75 DCT Euro 6 2dr
2022
£53,995
4,400miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo San Remo 73 DCT Euro 6 2dr
2023
£58,104
3,042miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo DCT Euro 6 2dr
2022
£44,845
8,697miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 38 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Cupra Leon VZ review 2025 002
Cupra Leon VZ
Cupra Leon VZ
Volvo XC60 review 2025 001
Volvo XC60
Volvo XC60
Fiat 500 Hybrid review 2025 001
Fiat 500 Hybrid
Fiat 500 Hybrid
will volvo xc40 recharge 16 1600x1067 0eeeb097 7c79 461a 93c4 4d1e4cd21a7e
Used Volvo XC40 Recharge 2021-2025 review
7
Used Volvo XC40 Recharge 2021-2025 review
Peugeot 308 GT Hybrid review 2025 032
Peugeot 308
Peugeot 308

View all car reviews