Alpine will have two convertibles in its line-up by 2030, with plans for drop-top versions of both its next-generation A110 sports car and its forthcoming Porsche 911-rivalling fastback GT.

The Renault Group’s performance brand is in the process of building a line-up of seven electric-only models by 2030. To that end it has already launched the A290 hot hatch and the A390 crossover.

The second-generation A110 will arrive next year as an electric successor to the current eight-year-old petrol-engined model, sitting on the new Alpine Performance Platform (APP) and offering both coupé and roadster bodystyles.

That bespoke sports car architecture allows the two new Alpine EVs to employ in-wheel motors, similar to those seen on the Renault 5 Turbo 3E mega-hatch, but the French firm hasn’t yet confirmed plans to put this technology (developed by British specialist Protean) into series-production cars.

The APP will also be used for a fastback GT, which is tipped to be called the A310, and Alpine has now confirmed that the four-seater will also be offered in both fixed- and folding-roof forms.

While Alpine has offered no firm details of the A310, it is expected to be aesthetically very similar to the new A110, which is set to move away from the retro cues of the current model to a futuristic new look that’s more closely aligned with the A390. It will, however, be a similar size to today’s petrol car.

Alpine UK’s general manager, Nicola Burnside, described the electric A110 as the start of the “next chapter”, adding: “It looks good, and it does look like an A110 should.”

Beyond the two sports cars, Alpine is working on an as-yet-unconfirmed seventh model that will arrive by 2030, which is set to be a large D- or E-segment SUV.