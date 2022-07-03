BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Alpine investigating hydrogen-combustion for future sports cars
UP NEXT
Fun fare: An exciting second life for London’s diesel taxis

Alpine investigating hydrogen-combustion for future sports cars

Alpine CEO reveals future line-up could include a combustion offering, potentially a hydrogen-fuelled V6
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
3 mins read
3 July 2022

French performance brand Alpine is "very actively" exploring the use of hydrogen as a means of safeguarding the future of the combustion engine, both in racing and in road cars.

The company recently collaborated with students at the European Institute of Design in Turin to create the radical A4810 concept - an outlandish vision of what an Alpine hypercar could look like in 2035, and hypothetically powered by hydrogen. 

Whether the concept used a hydrogen-combustion engine or a more conventional hydrogen fuel cell arrangement was not clarified, but now Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi has given the first indications that the company is committed to keeping combustion technology in its portfolio, and hydrogen could be the key.

Related articles

Speaking at Silverstone ahead of the 2022 British Grand Prix, Rossi told Autocar: "It’s only normal we look at parallel paths - and I say parallel on purpose; the idea is we want to find alternatives that are not necessarily incompatible with electrification, because electrification is – whether we like it or not – the future of automotive for at least 60-70% of the automotive parc. 

“For the rest, it will depend on the type of usage, the characteristics, the features you want to have - I’m thinking LCVs with a high payload and fixed trips could afford to use different solutions, or high-output cars."

Alpine has previously been lined up for reinvention as an all-electric performance brand from 2024, confirming plans for a hot hatch based on the Renault 5 electric supermini, the larger 2025 Alpine GT X-Over and an electric successor to the Alpine A110 sports car. But Rossi's latest comments suggest combustion-powered sports cars could still play a role in the brand's line-up, going forward.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Nissan Qashqai E Power front three quarters
Nissan Qashqai E-Power 2022 review
Nissan Qashqai E-Power 2022 review
1 Toyota Corolla touring sports proto 2023 FD hero track
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports 1.8 Hybrid 2022 review
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports 1.8 Hybrid 2022 review
1 Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica frontcorner
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica 2022 review
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica 2022 review
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo front three quarter action
Latest Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo appears 86 years after the Poplar finished second in its class on the Monte
Skoda Fabia 1.5 TSI Monte Carlo 2022 review
Skoda Fabia 1.5 TSI Monte Carlo 2022 review
Kia Picanto GT Line front tracking
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Alpine A110 2018 road test review hero front

Alpine A110

France’s revered sports car brand is back and chasing some heavyweight scalps

Read our review
Back to top

He said that in terms of future-proofing low-volume, 'high-output' sports cars, "sustainable fuels could be the solution".

“In our case, we believe hydrogen as a fuel could be one. Hydrogen has the green merit of being very compatible with electrification, because the parallel path to hydrogen as a fuel is hydrogen as a fuel cell, which produces electricity. 

"That’s good because the end-to-end industrial path for hydrogen will be compatible with electrification, so we believe that could be one way forward."

Rossi revealed that Alpine aims to showcase hydrogen-combustion technology in a racing car in the future, either in Le Mans or another discipline, and could even create a bespoke prototype – in the vein of Volkswagen's ID R electric racer – "that could take the Nurburgring record or things like that".

“We believe there might be a proof of concept that could be done, with hydrogen as a fuel, that could then later on translate into super high-performance cars, and why not Alpine road cars?

“We know that Le Mans is promoting hydrogen fuel cells, which is one step forward, but we want to go another step forward and use hydrogen as a fuel so we could use a V6 – a hybridised V6 – powered by hydrogen", he said.

Car Review
Alpine A110
Alpine A110 2018 road test review hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Alpine's parent company Renault recently explored the potential of hydrogen for road cars with the Scenic Vision concept, which uses an innovative range-extender powertrain comprising a 215bhp EV motor and a 40kWh battery which can be topped up on the move by a 15kW hydrogen fuel cell. 

Hydrogen-combustion, meanwhile, has yet to be used by any manufacturer for a series-production car. The most vocal proponent of the technology is Toyota, which extols the cost benefits of using existing combustion technology in zero-emission cars and has shown that both the Toyota GR Yaris's 1.6-litre three-cylinder engine, and the Lexus RC F's 5.0-litre V8, need only light modification to run on hydrogen.

Used cars for sale

Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo S DCT Euro 6 2dr
2021
£56,999
4,800miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo DCT Euro 6 2dr
2022
£53,995
2,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Legende DCT Euro 6 2dr
2019
£48,000
22,214miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo S DCT Euro 6 2dr
2020
£52,990
4,999miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo S DCT Euro 6 2dr
2022
£69,995
1,399miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Legende DCT Euro 6 2dr
2022
£54,995
2,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo S DCT Euro 6 2dr
2022
£59,445
841miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Pure DCT Euro 6 2dr
2021
£50,999
4,444miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Pure DCT Euro 6 2dr
2022
£52,500
890miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Nissan Qashqai E Power front three quarters
Nissan Qashqai E-Power 2022 review
Nissan Qashqai E-Power 2022 review
1 Toyota Corolla touring sports proto 2023 FD hero track
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports 1.8 Hybrid 2022 review
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports 1.8 Hybrid 2022 review
1 Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica frontcorner
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica 2022 review
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica 2022 review
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo front three quarter action
Latest Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo appears 86 years after the Poplar finished second in its class on the Monte
Skoda Fabia 1.5 TSI Monte Carlo 2022 review
Skoda Fabia 1.5 TSI Monte Carlo 2022 review
Kia Picanto GT Line front tracking
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review

View all latest drives