Alpina XD3 gains updated styling and more torque for 2021
New 2022 Volkswagen Multivan: Caravelle successor gets PHEV

Alpina XD3 gains updated styling and more torque for 2021

Performance firm's take on BMW X3 starts from £67,950; is capable of 0-62mph in 4.9sec, top speed of 158mph
10 June 2021

A 2021 model update will give the Alpina XD3 updated styling, extra torque and improved handling, with prices starting from £67,950.

The German performance firm says the XD3 will offer “excellent longitudinal and lateral dynamics without sacrificing any driving comfort”, aided by its sports suspension and revised sports steering. 

The company’s Performance Control feature has also been updated, with a limited-slip differential fitted as standard to improve dynamic cornering. 

Under the bonnet, the XD3’s 3.0-litre bi-turbo straight-six diesel offers 355bhp and now has 538lb ft of torque at 1750-2750rpm, an increase of 22lb ft compared with its predecessor.

“The BMW Alpina XD3 and XD4 are aimed at drivers looking to combine a superior driving experience and comfort with the ability to cover long distances at ease,” Alpina said. “They embody a one-of-a-kind driving experience shaped by the exceptional driving dynamics and high torque, backed up by the reliability and efficiency diesels are known for.”

The increase in torque allows the SUV to cover 0-62mph in 4.9sec and it has a top speed of 158mph.  

The XD3 gains new styling introduced by the standard BMW X3, with new headlights and a new light grille design with updated aerodynamic components added by Alpina at the front and rear of the car. 

Inside the car, customers can customise piping, stitching, embroidery and embossing. BMW’s parking assist and exterior mirror package is also standard.

The updated Alpina XD3 is already on sale, with deliveries expected from November this year.

