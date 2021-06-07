New 2022 BMW M2 to be punchier, sharper and sleeker

The second-generation BMW M2 will have even stronger performance and more versatility than the well-received current model when it reaches UK showrooms by the end of 2022, according to insiders.
The new version of M division’s smallest model is based on the upcoming third-generation 2 Series Coupé, which has been comprehensively re-engineered with a revised line-up of longitudinally mounted engines, a new eight-speed automatic gearbox, an updated platform, a significantly stiffer body structure and more advanced electronic architecture.
The changes provide the new, G87-generation M2 with much closer engineering ties to other M models than today’s M2 has. M division insiders say this will enable the new M2 to offer a further step up in performance while helping it to retain a reputation for dynamic excellence through the sharing of key components.
An internal source told Autocar: “It’s more powerful, with greater torque, but sharper, too. It’s still puristic, a driver’s car, but with a broader spread of characteristics, a greater divide between comfort and sport, than what we’ve seen up to now.”
Central to the model-specific changes for the upcoming Porsche Cayman GTS rival is the arrival of BMW M’s S58 engine. The twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder unit was introduced on the X3 M and X4 M, and more recently deployed in the new M3 and M4. It will replace the existing M2’s long-running N55 unit, introduced in 2009, as well as the S55 engine used by the more potent M2 Competition and M2 CS.
Key elements of the S58 engine include a newly designed crankcase, a longer stroke, a reworked cylinder head and a more efficient induction system, which uses two mono-scroll turbochargers in place of the single turbocharger in the engine it replaces. As with the older S55 engine, it also gets a petrol particulate filter.
Autocar understands the new inline powerplant, which will be updated to meet Euro 7 emission regulations during the M2’s planned seven-year life cycle, will be offered in two states of tune in a move mirroring that of the new M3 and M4 – both with a 7200rpm redline – although only the higher-output Competition car is likely to be available in the UK.
Details remain under wraps more than a year before its planned introduction but standard M2 models are expected to receive up to 410bhp, with the successor to today’s M2 Competition set to offer up to 430bhp, just 50bhp short of the standard M3 and M4. The rise in power is claimed to be accompanied by a moderate lift in torque. Again, nothing is official but BMW M sources have revealed to Autocar that the new M2 could have as much as 428lb ft – 22lb ft more than the existing M2 Competition and M2 CS.
Join the debate
Add your comment
Another new BMW article and another moan from Symanski about an engine in a BMW he owned in the mid 90s which gave him trouble and that has been superceded by at least 3 or 4 generations of BMW engines since then. In any event the issues with the BMW M52 and M62 engines were not confined to BMW but also affected engines used by Jaguar, Ducati, Moto-Guzzi and Porsche. In fact Porsche still use Nikasil liners for their engines. It is 2021 not 1996, 25 years on give it a rest Symanski.
@jason_recliner. Not a dickmove at all. A perfectly logical business decision. You want the more powerful engine? Buy the car with the more powerful engine. Simples!
And anyway, 410 BHP not enough for you in a small car on the public roads?
The N55 is so much better than the S58. S58 has no power whatsoever below 3000rpm. I drove an X3M two weeks ago and couldn't believe how it couldn't even pull itself up mild grades without downshifting 2 or even 3 times. In manual mode pushing the accelerator down below 2800-3000rpm gives you no sense of thrust. The engine also sounds terrible compared to the deep baritone growl that BMW's turbocharged 6-cylinder engines have been known for. The M340i sounds so much better to my ears than a M3/M4. In person the X3M sounded almost like a cheap old Ford or GM V6 rather than a straight-six. I hope they will at least retune the S58 to have more low end grunt. It's a bit disappointing when a Prius can out accelerate you unless you downshift 4 gears and wind it out.