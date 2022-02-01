Alpina B8 Gran Coupe gets new kit for 2022

German tuning house Alpina has revealed an updated version of its flagship B8 Gran Coupé, following the recent reveal of the refreshed BMW 8 Series on which it is based.

The most obvious difference is the addition of the new BMW Iconic Glow illuminated grille, with new inserts in the air intakes creating a more aggressive look.

New colours from BMW’s palette are also available, with Portimao Blue, Sanremo Green, Skyscraper Grey, Frozen Pure Grey and Frozen Tanzanite Blue joining Alpina’s exclusive blue and green colours.

Inside, the touchscreen has been enlarged to 12.3in, two inches bigger than that in the pre-facelift car. Standard equipment includes the BMW Driving Assistant Professional, which introduces a number of semi-autonomous features, as well as a parking assistant.

Under the bonnet, the mechanicals remain unchanged. The updated model keeps its 613bhp twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 with power going to all four wheels, allowing for a 0-62mph time of 3.4sec and a top speed of 201mph. The B8 Gran Coupé also produces 590lb ft of torque, available from just 2000rpm.

Power is sent through an eight-speed automatic gearbox, configurable in several driving modes. Sport mode optimises shift points for high-speed driving, while Comfort mode keeps the revs low. A manual mode is also available, with matt black anodised aluminium shift paddles controlling the gearchanges.