Alpina B5 and D5 S updated with revised looks and more power

Alpina updates super-saloon and estate in line with 2020 5 Series, available in 613bhp petrol and 342bhp diesel forms
10 June 2020

Alpina has refreshed its range of BMW 5 Series-based performance models to coincide with the base car's mid-life update

The new B5 and D5 S saloons and estates are available to order now, with first deliveries due in October. UK prices have yet to be confirmed, but the B5 saloon is priced from around £105,000 in Europe.

The headline upgrade for the B5 over the outgoing model is a power boost. Based on the M550i, the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 has been taken to 613bhp, up from the old car's 600bhp, with 590lb ft of torque. That translates to a 0-62mph time of 3.4sec (3.6sec for the estate) and a 205mph top speed (200mph for the estate). The extra power comes from an ECU retune and an improved cooling system with enlarged intercoolers. 

The D5 S also benefits from a power upgrade, rising from 322bhp to 342bhp partly thanks to the installation of a 48V mild-hybrid system. Torque is up from 516lb ft to 538lb ft, too. Two-tenths are shaved off the 0-62mph time, down to 4.8sec, while a 171mph top speed results. 

The B5 and D5 S again feature the same range of chassis upgrades as before. This includes electronically controlled dampers, stiffer springs and upgraded brakes, with four-piston fixed calipers at the front and single-piston floating calipers at the rear. 

The B5 features an electromechanical rear-wheel steering system, aimed at improving around-town manoeuvrability while also aiding high-speed stability. Touring models retain the self-levelling rear axle air suspension as the standard 5 Series. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Read our review

Car review
Alpina B5

Alpina B5

Alpina has turned its hand to fine-tuning the already impressive 5 Series and created a pair of 600bhp behemoths, giving BMW a trio that will concern its rivals

Read our review
Back to top

The aesthetic changes reflect that of the 2020 5 Series, too, with front intakes enlarged by 40% to improve cooling, redesigned lights front and rear and a new rear bumper. The trademark multi-spoke Alpina wheels are retained, alongside quad tailpipes for both variants. 

Upgrades to the interior include a hand-stitched leather wheel and numbered plaque on the dashboard. The upgraded infotainment system features, as does a 12.3in digital instrument display with bespoke Alpina graphics.

READ MORE

Alpina reveals details of new D3 S saloon and estate

Alpina XB7 revealed with 613bhp and 180mph top speed

Hot diesel showdown: Audi vs Alpina vs Mercedes

Advertisement

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week