Ford-backed outfit Boreham Motorworks will revive the Mk1 Escort as an "all-new" car, due to be revealed on 12 December.

It will be equipped exclusively with pure-petrol engines and manual gearboxes and will take inspiration from famed versions of the classic (1967-1975) saloon.

These include the hot RS2000 and the Alan Mann-developed touring car that won the 1968 British Saloon Car Championship.

Teaser images released by the company show that its daytime running lights will be inspired by the plus-shaped tape placed on the headlights of the Alan Mann racer, for example.

The Escort will be the first in a run of “blueprint-accurate” continuation cars built by Boreham under permission from Ford.

These will be made to the same technical specifications as the original cars and will even have period-correct VIN numbers, thanks to Ford's backing.

As well as the Mk1 Escort, Boreham is developing a “remaster” of the Ford RS200 Group B rally car, which will be built from the ground-up as an “entirely new” creation.

Ian Muir, CEO of Boreham parent company the DRVN Automotive Group, said: “At DRVN, we understand that true automotive passion comes from the connection between driver and machine – a relationship forged in the sound, feel and response of a car designed to be driven.

"The Ford Escort Mk1 embodies this ethos, blending timeless design with performance that inspires confidence and joy. We design for the road, not the runway. We embrace everything drivers love about cars."