Ford RS200 to be reborn as limited-run special for 40th anniversary

The legendary Ford RS200 is about to be reborn as the first in a series of Brit-built restomods with official backing from the Blue Oval itself.

Boreham Motorworks, part of London-based DRVN Automotive Group, has signed a licensing agreement with Ford to "produce and remaster" some of the car maker's most revered historic models.

Boreham's "remastered" take on the RS200 – to be revealed later this year to mark the model's 40th anniversary – will be built in Coventry from the ground up as an "entirely new" creation, rather than using components from existing cars.

Much like the similarly conceived Kimera Evo37, HWA Evo and Maturo Stradale, the Boreham RS200 will be a close match for its 1980s inspiration in terms of silhouette and mechanical make-up, but the LED lights visible in a preview image suggest it will be subject to some heavy modernisation and upgrading.

Boreham cites the RS200's mid-mounted engine, composite bodywork and four-wheel drive system as among its defining attributes, and so is highly likely to maintain these - but with a smattering of modern equipment and most likely a boost in output.

Importantly, though, Boreham says it is committed to offering a "peak analogue driving experience", and so is unlikely to stray too far from the raw, bare-bones billing of the Group B rallying legend.

In addition to the all-new, "remastered" cars, Boreham has also been granted permission to build a run of "blueprint-accurate" continuation versions of some of Ford's most revered historic models, beginning with the MK2 Escort later this year.