All-new 2023 Lotus Eletre EV to be officially revealed today

Lotus has announced its new electric SUV, to be unveiled today (Tuesday 29 March), will be called Eletre. Posting on Twitter, the brand said: "Lotus Eletre. Coming to life on 29.3.22."

Earler this month, new design patents of the SUV, prevously known as Type 132, surfaced on Australia's online intellectual property platform, giving us a first look at the Chinese-built model's exterior.

The new renderings gave the best look yet at Lotus's debut mainstream electric car, which will go up against the Jaguar I-Pace, Audi E-tron Sportback and Ford Mustang Mach-E. There has also been a series of official teasers released by Hethel.

It will be defined by a dramatic, angular styling treatment which looks to bring it in line with the new Lotus Emira sports car - the crescent-shaped headlights, wraparound rear light bar and a protruding leading edge of the bonnet are the most obvious links. A heavily raked roofline, slim wing mirror cameras, flush-fitting door handles, sculpted side panels and prominent rear spoiler hint at a focus on aerodynamic efficiency – which should maximise its range – and the renders also show the Type 132's active aero panel above the front splitter.

The SUV's active grille-shutter, which features a series of hexagons split into triangular segments, is claimed to be an "authentic Lotus air management system" that serves a dual purpose, both cooling the car and improving its front aerodynamics.

Lotus previewed some of the SUV's key details in an earlier video, which is named Energy and Light, with the themes of "heart, power, energy and soul".