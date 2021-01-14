Alpine and Lotus to co-develop new electric sports car

Alpine and Lotus will team up on the development of a new electric sports car that will serve as the successor to the Alpine A110.

The new car is one of three planned models confirmed for Alpine, which is being reinvented by parent firm Groupe Renault as an electric-only premium brand with a focus on 'avant-garde' models.

The firm has also confirmed that it will launch a new hot hatch and a C-segment crossover.

Renault revived the Alpine brand in 2017 with the reimagined lightweight A110 two-seater. While that model has been a huge hit, the firm has yet to follow it up with a new model and the brand’s future had been in doubt.

However, new Groupe Renault boss Luca de Meo has given his backing to long-time plans to reinvent Alpine as the group’s performance arm.

New Alpine boss Laurent Rossi said that the firm would focus on developing "exclusive innovative sports cars". He added: "Alpine is a true brand with heritage and pedigree, arguably the epitome of French motoring."

New Lotus-developed Alpine A110 EV

Group Renault and Geely-owned Lotus have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work together in a number of areas, including the joint development of the new sports car.

The companies will now undertake a “comprehensive feasibility study” for the potential car. It will be developed using expertise from both Lotus and Alpine, which now incorporates the old Renaultsport division.

While no details of the machine or timeline have been given, the Alpine version will likely serve as the successor to the current A110 as the brand is transformed into a fully electric line-up. Lotus is also expanding its EV line-up, and the joint development will help the two firms to offset the high costs that will likely result from developing a dedicated lightweight electric sports car platform.

Group Renault boss Luca de Meo said that while a final figure hadn't been set, the target was for the new machine to "stay on the level of pricing" of the current petrol-powered A110, although he noted that it would likely have a higher purchase price due to the EV powertrain.

Both Alpine and Lotus has placed an emphasis on lightweight vehicles with nimble handling and will try to ensure that these are traits of any future electric sports car, despite the weight required for the car’s batteries.

Alpine and Lotus will also look to develop a number of joint services to combine their engineering abilities and ways of ‘leveraging’ Alpine’s motorsport projects.

Rossi said: “The signing of this MoU with Lotus shows the lean and smart approach we’re implementing as part of the new Alpine brand strategy. Both brands have an amazing legacy, and we're most excited to start this work together, from engineering tailored solutions to developing a next-generation EV sports car.”