BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: All-new 2023 Lexus RX to be revealed on 1 June
UP NEXT
2023 Pagani C10 to be revealed on 12 September

All-new 2023 Lexus RX to be revealed on 1 June

Premium marque's fourth-generation flagship has been redesigned from the ground up and is tipped for PHEV power
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
18 May 2022

The all-new, 2023 Lexus RX will arrive on 1 June as the range-topper for a newly expanded line of SUVs from the premium Japanese marque.

Arriving hot on the heels of the smaller, second-generation Lexus NX and the brand's first bespoke EV, the Lexus RZ 450e, the fourth-generation RX will be heavily upgraded inside and out in a bid to better compete with its all-conquering German rivals, the Audi Q7, BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE

A preview image released by Lexus suggests the design overhaul is more substantial for the RX than it was for its subtly reshaped NX sibling. Striking new headlight designs, prominent air intakes and a new interpretation of the brand's trademark 'Spindle' grille are among the defining features.

Related articles

Overall, though, it is likely that Lexus's designers will have pursued a similar evolutionary approach aimed at sustaining the RX's continued popularity (it's the company's most popular model in the US) while emphasising the brand's renewed push to promote the dynamic appeal of its models. 

That will be carried over to the interior, where the RX will play host to the latest – and much improved – generation of Lexus's infotainment system, running through a 12.3in touchscreen, while adopting a new driver-focused layout designed according to the 'Takuna' (reins of a horse) ethos.

It is also expected to move onto the latest generation of parent firm Toyota's GA-K architecture, as used by the similarly sized Toyota Highlander, which paves the way for the RX to follow the NX in being offered with plug-in hybrid power, although Lexus has yet to confirm any details of the powertrain. 

The anticipated Lexus RX 450h+ will no doubt use a variation of the set-up found in the NX and the technically identical Toyota RAV4. This pairs a 2.5-litre petrol engine with a 180bhp EV motor on the rear axle and another with 54bhp at the front for a combined output of 305bhp. An 18.1kWh battery supplies an EV range of 43 miles - but this would likely decrease in the larger RX, unless Lexus uses the extra floor space to install a larger battery. 

More familiar full-hybrid models using either a 2.5-litre four-pot or a 3.5-litre V6 are also expected to be offered.

Used cars for sale

 Lexus Rx 450h 3.5 Advance 5dr Cvt Auto [pan Roof]
2015
£24,497
40,022miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Lexus Rx 450h 3.5 Advance 5dr Cvt Auto [sunroof]
2015
£24,999
43,000miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Lexus Rx 200t 2.0 Luxury 5dr Auto
2017
£26,799
40,600miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Lexus Rx 450h 3.5 F-sport 5dr Cvt Auto
2015
£28,900
20,325miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Lexus Rx 450h 3.5 Premier 5dr Cvt Auto
2015
£29,948
18,318miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Lexus Rx 450h 3.5 F-sport 5dr Cvt
2016
£30,695
82,239miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Lexus Rx 450h 3.5 Luxury 5dr Cvt
2016
£30,890
55,782miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Lexus Rx 450h 3.5 Premier 5dr Cvt [sunroof]
2016
£30,899
60,743miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Lexus Rx 450h 3.5 Premier 5dr Cvt [sunroof]
2016
£31,702
53,357miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Range Rover UK 99

Land Rover Range Rover D350 HSE 2022 UK review

Land Rover Range Rover D350 HSE 2022 UK review
1 aston martin valkyrie amr pro

First ride: Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro review

First ride: Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro review
1 BMW M4 non comp Manual 2022 FD front track

BMW M4 manual 2022 review

BMW M4 manual 2022 review
024 aston martin vatage v12 drift 2022

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review
016 peugeot 308 fron tracking 2022

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Lexus RX ..

Lexus RX

The fourth generation Lexus RX is extremely refined with improved usability but is let down by the way it drives. Although the hybrid version remains a compelling option

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Range Rover UK 99

Land Rover Range Rover D350 HSE 2022 UK review

Land Rover Range Rover D350 HSE 2022 UK review
1 aston martin valkyrie amr pro

First ride: Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro review

First ride: Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro review
1 BMW M4 non comp Manual 2022 FD front track

BMW M4 manual 2022 review

BMW M4 manual 2022 review
024 aston martin vatage v12 drift 2022

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review
016 peugeot 308 fron tracking 2022

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review

View all latest drives