All-new 2021 Vauxhall Mokka: petrol and diesel options detailed

Pair of 1.2-litre petrol engines and a 1.5-litre diesel for Vauxhall's bold new compact crossover
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
2 September 2020

Vauxhall has detailed the petrol and diesel-powered variants of its radically restyled Mokka crossover, following the recent unveiling of the all-electric Mokka-e

Sitting atop the PSA Group’s Common Modular Platform (CMP), which can accommodate both combustion and electric powertrains, the Mokka will be available with the same choice of three engines - two petrol and one diesel - as its Peugeot 2008 sibling.

The entry-level option, a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol, produces 99bhp and 151lb ft. Paired exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox, it can manage between 49.6 and 51.4mpg on the WLTP cycle, while emitting 124-128g/km of CO2, according to preliminary figures.

The more potent petrol option, using the same 1.2-litre block, pushes out 134bhp and 170lb ft for a 0-62mph time of 9.2 seconds, 1.8 seconds faster than the base motor. It can be optionally specified with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, and achieves between 50.4 and 51.4mpg, emitting 123-126g/km. 

Both petrol engines are said to offer “high efficiency and lively performance”, courtesy of their low-friction design and quick-reacting turbocharger, which boosts torque from low RPMs. 

The Mokka also receives a 1.5-litre diesel option with 109bhp and 184lb ft. It’s available with the six-speed manual gearbox and manages 62.8-65.7mpg while emitting 114-117g/km. 

Visually identical to the electric version, the new Mokka features Vauxhall’s new ‘Vizor’ front end and is characterised by its short overhangs and widened stance compared to the outgoing Mokka X. Although its wheelbase is slightly longer than that of its predecessor, it is 12.5cm shorter overall, weighs 120kg less and - in the case of the electric version - is up to 30% stiffer. 

Inside, the compact SUV features a pair of widescreen digital displays - a 12.0in gauge cluster and 7.0in or 10.0in infotainment touchscreen - but retains separate controls for essential functions, “avoiding hazardous exploration into sub-menus”. Leather, Alcantara and standard cloth upholsteries are available, while the front seats are six-way adjustable as standard. 

Like the Mokka-e, the combustion-powered car is equipped with an array of driver assist programmes as standard, including forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection. Adaptive cruise control, intelligent LED headlights and wireless phone charging are also equipped as standard. 

For the first time, the Mokka will be available in performance-inspired SRi range-topping trim, marked out from the standard car by its gloss black front grille, chrome exterior trim, 18in two-tone alloy wheels and red side window frame. 

Pricing has yet to be confirmed, but the new Mokka can be expected to closely match its 2008 sibling. Expect a starting price of around £20,150 for the combustion car and £28,000 for the electric variant when the pair hit showrooms early next year. 

5

Peter Cavellini

2 September 2020

 Yeah, you could put any brands logo on this SUV and nobody would bat an eyelid.

si73

2 September 2020
Dunno that it's that generic.
Whilst it doesn't shout vauxhall I suppose, it does look pretty good and does resemble the new corsa

Andrew1

2 September 2020
I very much doubt that. They've been putting the Vauxhall logo on Opels for decades to appeal to "buy British" crowds, and it worked.

bol

2 September 2020

I think Vauxhall/Opel could be into a real winner with this new front end. Much more elegant than the Peugeot or Citroen/DS versions. If they're majoring on simplicity they've got my vote over the others. Pity they've adopted the vinyl roof effect from a Firenza, otherwise lovely. 

mx5xm

2 September 2020

I think they are on a roll with their new designs. This has a neat chunky, perhaps even a slight 70's retro vibe, but definitely cool look. The Adam roof looks better here than on that car. 

Something new and interesting in the market segment. I'd look at it twice. 

