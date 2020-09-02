All-new 2021 Vauxhall Mokka: petrol and diesel options detailed

Vauxhall has detailed the petrol and diesel-powered variants of its radically restyled Mokka crossover, following the recent unveiling of the all-electric Mokka-e.

Sitting atop the PSA Group’s Common Modular Platform (CMP), which can accommodate both combustion and electric powertrains, the Mokka will be available with the same choice of three engines - two petrol and one diesel - as its Peugeot 2008 sibling.

The entry-level option, a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol, produces 99bhp and 151lb ft. Paired exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox, it can manage between 49.6 and 51.4mpg on the WLTP cycle, while emitting 124-128g/km of CO2, according to preliminary figures.

The more potent petrol option, using the same 1.2-litre block, pushes out 134bhp and 170lb ft for a 0-62mph time of 9.2 seconds, 1.8 seconds faster than the base motor. It can be optionally specified with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, and achieves between 50.4 and 51.4mpg, emitting 123-126g/km.

Both petrol engines are said to offer “high efficiency and lively performance”, courtesy of their low-friction design and quick-reacting turbocharger, which boosts torque from low RPMs.

The Mokka also receives a 1.5-litre diesel option with 109bhp and 184lb ft. It’s available with the six-speed manual gearbox and manages 62.8-65.7mpg while emitting 114-117g/km.

Visually identical to the electric version, the new Mokka features Vauxhall’s new ‘Vizor’ front end and is characterised by its short overhangs and widened stance compared to the outgoing Mokka X. Although its wheelbase is slightly longer than that of its predecessor, it is 12.5cm shorter overall, weighs 120kg less and - in the case of the electric version - is up to 30% stiffer.

Inside, the compact SUV features a pair of widescreen digital displays - a 12.0in gauge cluster and 7.0in or 10.0in infotainment touchscreen - but retains separate controls for essential functions, “avoiding hazardous exploration into sub-menus”. Leather, Alcantara and standard cloth upholsteries are available, while the front seats are six-way adjustable as standard.