Alfa Romeo supercar nearly sold out ahead of summer launch

Alfa Romeo’s upcoming supercar, known as the '6C', has nearly sold out ahead of an expected reveal later this summer.

Jean-Philippe Imparato confirmed deposits have already been taken, despite the car not officially being signed off by parent brand Stellantis – a formality, he said, that will take place on April 17.

“It will be sold out before I unveil the car”, he added; this is expected to be at the Le Mans Classic (29 June - 3 July), although given deposits are already being taken, expect build slots to be well gone by then.

It is not yet known what form the car will take, but it will “contribute to the DNA” of the brand, Imparato said, hinting at a heritage design.

“We are working on something that I could put aside the 8C in the museum of Arese, being proud of our contribution to the history of Alfa Romeo. That is what we want.”

“To take this type of decision in 2022 in a group like Stellantis, everyone considers that you are completely mad,” said Imparato, hinting that the car will likely be fitted with a combustion engine, rather than an electric powertrain.

He also said the model would not just be a track car, but one that could still be driven everyday despite its likely price and positioning. “It could be iconic, super-sexy and recognisable as an Alfa Romeo at first sight.

“It’s not done yet, but it’s ongoing. The positioning is ongoing. We have so many fans asking for something special,” he said, before adding that he hoped to be able to give an answer to them in March next year.

His description suggests it could even stray into hypercar territory, with a suggestion that the price could run into the hundreds of thousands.

Imparato said this limited-run car is parallel to Alfa’s core range of models. This new range of cars has been signed off until 2027 after the return of Alfa to the black in 2021 and the first half of 2022. One model per year will be launched.