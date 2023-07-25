Alfa Romeo: Limited-edition V6 supercar to be revealed next week

Alfa Romeo's limited-edition supercar, to be revealed next week, will be named 33, Autocar understands.

Previously expected to be called the 6C, an Autocar source says it will actually be named both in reference to the legendary 33 Stradale of 1967, and as a nod to its exclusive billing: just 33 will be produced, each priced north of €1m (£862,424).

Coincidentally, its projected top speed of 206mph translates to 333kph.

Alfa Romeo declined to comment on these new details, however.

The Italian firm previously released a preview image (below) with the strapline "dare to dream", alluding to the model's aspirational positioning compared with the Italian brand's wider line-up. It will be revealed to coincide with this year's Italian Grand Prix at Monza is no coincidence.

"This project is a dream come true, inspired by a daring team that wanted to achieve something unique," said Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato.

Imparato confirmed in February that deposits were being taken before the supercar had been officially signed off by Alfa Romeo parent firm Stellantis. “It will be sold out before I unveil the car”, he told Autocar.

It's not yet known exactly what form the 33 will take, but it will “contribute to the DNA” of the brand, Imparato said, hinting at a heritage-inspired design.

“We're working on something that I could put aside the 8C in the museum of Arese, being proud of our contribution to the history of Alfa Romeo. That is what we want."

“To take this type of decision in 2022 in a group like Stellantis, everyone considers that you're completely mad,” added Imparato, hinting that the car will likely be fitted with a combustion engine, rather than an electric powertrain.