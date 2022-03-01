Alfa Romeo, DS, Lancia and Maserati to go all-electric from 2025

Alfa Romeo, DS, Lancia and Maserati will launch only pure-electric models from 2025 as part of a bold electrification strategy launched by parent company Stellantis.

The move brings the European premium brands into line with British rival Jaguar, which will also go all-electric from 2025.

All other Stellantis brands operating in Europe – Abarth, Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Opel, Peugeot and Vauxhall – will stop launching ICE cars in 2026.

Stellantis has launched its Dare 2030 strategy with a view to slashing its carbon footprint by 50% by 2030, boosting revenues and maintaining strong operating margins.

The initiative has heavy implications for all brands in the portfolio but particularly the premium-oriented European brands, which will now undergo a period of rapid and dramatic reinvention to meet the new deadline.

Stellantis plans to multiply its premium segment revenues by four and its profits in this segment by five by 2030. It hopes that in eight years' time, premium cars will contribute 11% of its overall revenues, up from 4% currently.

Alfa Romeo currently sells the Giulia saloon and Stelvio SUV – both pure-combustion propositions – and is about to launch the Alfa Romeo Tonale crossover, which will get an EV option in 2024. The latest development means the existing duo's replacements won't offer an ICE option, calling time on the firm's Giorgio platform and venerable 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine.

The Turin-based brand is planning to launch an entry-level electric crossover, reportedly called the Brennero, and could revive the GTV name for an electric sports coupé to rival the Porsche Taycan.

Maserati meanwhile sells mild-hybrid versions of the Ghibli saloon and Levante SUV and is tipped to launch an electric Folgore version of the new Maserati Grecale SUV and Granturismo sports coupé in 2023.

It has yet to be confirmed if the Maserati Quattroporte saloon, Ghibli, Levante and new MC20 supercar will survive beyond 2025 with electric powertrains.